Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Orban’s Hungary risks EU funding cut over corruption fears

Published

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and members of the Fidesz party celebrate his election victory on the banks of the Danube River of Budapest, on April 3, 2022
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and members of the Fidesz party celebrate his election victory on the banks of the Danube River of Budapest, on April 3, 2022 - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKY
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and members of the Fidesz party celebrate his election victory on the banks of the Danube River of Budapest, on April 3, 2022 - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKY
Anne-Laure MONDESERT

The EU executive on Tuesday launched a never-used procedure against Hungary that could see the Hungarian government stripped of EU funding for falling short on anticorruption and flouting democratic standards.

The move comes two days after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban won re-election with an overwhelming majority, claiming his victory as a win over liberal values defended by Brussels.

The nationalist and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin is frequently accused in Brussels of backsliding on democratic norms.

The European Commission “will now send the letter of formal notification to start the conditionality mechanism,” European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said to applause at a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

The latest clash with Hungary is over its public procurement system, conflict of interests and corruption and could see Budapest lose EU cash if endorsed by a super-majority of the 27 member states.

Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas urged the European Commission “not to punish Hungarian voters for expressing an opinion not to Brussels’ taste” in the elections.

“Brussels is making a mistake,” he added, “the basic rules of democracy must be accepted by the Commission”.

Gulyas urged the European Union to “return to common sense and dialogue”.

Regularly criticised by the EU for undermining the rule of law, Orban attacked the “Brussels bureaucrats” in his victory speech, after securing a fourth term in office.

The conditionality mechanism was created in 2020, after a summit at the height of the coronavirus pandemic that agreed common borrowing to build an 800-billion-euro ($900 billion) pile of grants and loans for EU countries to recover.

Budget hawks, including the Netherlands and Nordic countries, demanded the conditionality mechanism to put guard rails around the spending of taxpayers’ money.

– ‘Long overdue’ –

Hungary and Poland challenged the new procedure in the EU’s top court. But the European Court of Justice in February greenlit its use, saying the European Union “must be able to defend those values”.

The commission has been under pressure from the European Parliament to apply the conditionality mechanism against Poland and Hungary. The legislature launched legal action to make the commission act.

“This is long overdue. The failure of the Hungarian government to manage public money transparently is well known and documented,” said French MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield.

“How can a member state use EU funds properly when the independence of the judiciary has been destroyed and there are no sufficient safeguards against corruption?” she added.

The use of the mechanism adds to a long list of other procedures the commission has taken over rule-of-law concerns against Hungary and Poland that has included court ordered fines.

The issue of corruption is also the reason for the commission’s blocking of the Hungarian recovery plan, worth 7.2 billion euros in European subsidies.

In this article:Budget, Democracy, Eu, Hungary
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

UN to release handbook of climate change solutions

UN climate experts are set to release what is expected to be the definitive guide to halting global warming.

24 hours ago
This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a view of Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine, on March 19, 2022, when bodies of civilians were on the street and found by Ukrainian officials weeks later when Russian forces withdrew This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a view of Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine, on March 19, 2022, when bodies of civilians were on the street and found by Ukrainian officials weeks later when Russian forces withdrew

World

Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim

Mid-March satellite imagery of a Bucha street appears to show several bodies of civilians lying dead in or just off the roadway.

19 hours ago
Roman Abramovich, billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club, has sought to balance cordial ties with the Kremlin and a jet-setting lifestyle in the West Roman Abramovich, billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club, has sought to balance cordial ties with the Kremlin and a jet-setting lifestyle in the West

World

Abramovich: surprise participant in Russia-Ukraine talks

"Abramovich participated in the negotiations as a member of the Russian delegation," explained Turkish President Erdogan. 

15 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia is consolidating and preparing 'powerful strikes' in the country's east and south Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia is consolidating and preparing 'powerful strikes' in the country's east and south

World

More weapons, sanctions: US lays out next phase of response against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia is consolidating and preparing 'powerful strikes' in the country's east and south - Copyright AFP/File Lakruwan...

21 hours ago