Op-Ed: ‘Z is for Zero’ – Delusions are destroying Russia as a nation

President Vladimir Putin spoke at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea - Copyright POOL/AFP May Tse

The pretext for invading Ukraine was always delusional at best. It was a blatant lie based on less than nothing. The Russian military has proven to be delusional, too, hopelessly outclassed and truly beaten by the Ukrainians. That’s the good news for Russia. The other news isn’t so good.

The Russian military has however found a use for itself (obviously not military) in stealing property and selling it in Belarus. Russian troops are looting anything they can find, from washing machines to jewelry. There are Russian soldiers running around swiping anything and everything. There’s no indication of any control over them.

Little groups of Russian soldiers are scurrying around swiping things while the Ukrainians obliterate Russian units on a daily basis. These fools are also making themselves very easy targets on their unofficial raids if they run into Ukrainian troops. The Ukrainians can see them on CCTV, for god’s sake. The dumbest street gang on Earth couldn’t be that dumb.

There’s more to it than just stupidity, though. This issue goes to the heart of Russia’s military disasters. To explain – The forever-hyped military “discipline” is really about controlling large numbers of young guys with guns. It’s about as easy as it sounds. In Russia’s case, discipline has failed completely.

These so-called “troops” aren’t even bothering to pretend to be combat soldiers. Some of them aren’t soldiers in anything but name. They’re called-up reservists, clueless conscripts, and no use for anything in combat. They’re deserting and running over their commanders. They’re failing in every operation.

True, they couldn’t possibly be mistaken for a credible professional military force, but this is happening all over Ukraine. It’s a systemic failure at the most basic military levels. The military is also having to deal with its neurotic command hierarchy, another fabulous situation based on delusions.

This is the terrifying superpower Russian army? Who’s in command of this militarized mess? Some political pet? A few sycophantic chickens in uniform? Because that’s what it looks like. “Strongman” armies are usually just criminals in uniform, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing. Atrocities are also typical of these pseudo-soldiers. These guys get nothing right, all they know is how to act like criminals and get slaughtered.

“Z” is for “Zero”

On the national level, things are looking even worse for Russia.

This is where the bigger delusions start proving themselves. If this rabble is Putin’s power base, he doesn’t have a power base. He has a delusional collection of heavily armed mediocrities. This is the biggest Russian military operation since Afghanistan, another major defeat, and Ukraine is an even bigger disaster.

Having propagandized himself into this position, the next delusion is to shut out negative information. That’ll work, obviously. The Russian people, who do have access to any firsthand information they want about Ukraine, are supposed to be supporting the government. Like hell. Thousands of Russian corpses are being shifted by night to avoid scrutiny. As though that was possible. This information isn’t avoidable.

Russian public support is another obvious delusion. This one is truly farcical. Everyone in Russia was a good communist until they weren’t, too. It’s a basic survival mechanism learned by generations of Russians since Lenin. You simply claim to support whoever/whatever is running the demolition derby until it falls to bits.

The nuclear option is the worst, and most dangerous, delusion. Yes, Russia has a lot of nuclear weapons. Some of them might even be deliverable, despite the usual standard of Russian munitions in Ukraine. No, Russia does not have a hoot in hell of even pretending to survive a limited nuclear war.

Nothing in Russia works well, even without a nuclear war. How much worse would it be with a totally unreliable, ineffectual military and a police state sucking up whatever’s left? Any food and medicine would be distributed to the guys with the guns.

This is where the delusions become suicidal. If an undamaged Russian nation can’t even manage logistics for 200,000 troops, how do they manage supporting 140 million nuked people? It’s an absurd idea at best and likely to be fatal for a large number of people at worst.

“Z” now means “Zero”. That’s the sum total of what’s been achieved and that’s the future unless some sanity finds its way back into Russian national thinking. In less than two months, Russia has gone from a menacing revived superpower to a repulsive global psychopath trapped in a series of self-inflicted impossible positions it can’t even address, let alone manage.

Come on, Russia. The Great Psychopathic War is simply spelling out the obvious. The past can’t understand let alone run the future. That world doesn’t exist anymore, except in the minds of useless dogmatists and human-hating nutcases. There’s all sorts of other fun to have, like a trashed planet and lots of mindless prehistoric criminal politicians, too.

You wouldn’t want to miss all that, would you?