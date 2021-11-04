Op-Ed: Youngkin’s Virginia win seen as a roadmap for 2022 midterm elections

The Virginia governor's race between Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe (right) and Republican tycoon Glenn Youngkin is squarely in toss-up territory - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Anna Moneymaker, WIN MCNAMEE

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial election could serve as a “grim warning” to Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

For Republicans, it’s a lot more than just turning another state Red, Republicans argue Youngkin’s election offers a blueprint for dealing with some of their biggest challenges of the upcoming midterm elections, according to Newsweek.

Youngkin managed to win over swing voters by exploiting President Joe Biden’s vulnerabilities while navigating the GOP party’s relationship with former President Trump.

Youngkin kept Trump at a distance and the former president did not campaign in person. Democrats, meanwhile, sought to tie Youngkin to Trump – an apparently failed strategy that may hold lessons for the party.

Youngkin also tried mobilizing voters with concerns over race and education and made some slight gains with suburban voters and other key groups.

Several voters cited Youngkin’s values as being what is needed in Virginia, especially when it comes to transgender bathroom policies and critical race theory in schools, reports WTVR.com.

And that is exactly what Youngkin did in winning over voters. He appealed to the issues that resonated with Trump’s conservative base – like demands for increased election security, controlling what children are taught in school, safety, and crime.

“I think it’s clear that Youngkin and Republicans have found issues that work,” Keith Naughton, a veteran Republican strategist, said, reports The Hill. “You’ve got to address voters’ direct concerns and not your own hobby horses, for lack of a better term. You’ve got to react to what the voters want.”

Jean Card, a former Bush administration official, and Trump critic said that Youngkin’s campaign offers a new model to other Republican candidates by defying what has often been treated as conventional wisdom in the GOP in recent years – that loyalty to Trump is the best and easiest path to victory.

“It has a lot to do with threading that needle; accepting the Trump endorsement, but not embracing Trump in any way,” said Card, who lives in Virginia and voted for Youngkin in Tuesday’s election. “It’s clear to me that a lot of effort must have been made to keep Trump away. He never campaigned here.”

Card may be on to something here. Think about it. "The more McAuliffe said 'Trump, Trump, Trump,' the more Youngkin's team seemed to stay away," she added.