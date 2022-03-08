Op-Ed: Will Russia go broke – It’s possible, and China can’t help

Part of a Russian military convoy and burning homes, northwest of Ivankiv in Ukraine - Copyright AFP Dimitar DILKOFF

The Russian economy is about half the size of the UK. It’s an odd economy, too. It’s big in commodities like wheat, oil, and gas, but small in most other areas. NYT’s Paul Krugman spells out the core issues in a useful overview, but there’s an almost literal bottomless pit created by the war to consider.

“Rexit”, the exit of Russia from the finance system and global trade bans, won’t help at all. Trading with China is a less-than-zero-sum game for China and Russia. Russia may be a strategic partner according to China, but it’s not much use in the real world.

Russia is also definitely the junior trading partner. It doesn’t have much else to sell but land. Chinese banks are already dodging engagement with Russia, mainly for practical reasons. Why would a Chinese bank want to expose itself to risk in the middle of a war?

Russia is also moving towards using the Chinese UnionPay system as the big credit cards VISA and Mastercard leave Russia. That could get extremely messy. Opening up lines of credit to Russia’s cash-strapped public could be as bad as the sub-primes. Lending to people with no money doesn’t work, and that’s where the Russian people are at the moment.

Loss of private assets due to sanction may have a disproportionate impact. It’s hard to tell how much private wealth drives Russia’s economics, but it must have some effect.

Economic strategy 101

Wars are expensive. Every day in Ukraine is costing Russia billions by default. Russia currently has 2400 tons of gold and about $640 billion in foreign reserves. Then there’s the rest of Russia to pay for, with a very iffy revenue base.

The Russian revenue base will be maimed by the loss of trade. If oil, gas and wheat aren’t bringing in revenue, it’s going to get tough. China is an offset to these losses, but only to a point. China can’t cover the full impact of lost business with the rest of the world.

Russian export trade with China has surged, but again, that’s a finite position. It doesn’t, and more importantly, can’t compare with global trade. China can’t be compelled to do more business with Russia.

Much less impressive is the fact that China can now call the shots with Russia on any subject it wants. It’s barely comprehensible why Putin would want to be in this position at all, let alone during a major crisis. The word “expedient” can only be stretched so far before it becomes a liability.

The lethal reality check for Russia here is that this self-hanged position can only have one outcome – Massive long-term ongoing losses in capital and a possibly decades-long drought of financial inputs. That IS a recipe for bankruptcy. It’s also a stunningly lousy economic position for Russia in that the economy won’t be able to keep up with the rest of the world at all. If and when this situation ends, Russia will be behind every economic eight ball imaginable.

How to lose an arms race

Just to add a dungball to the top of this unholy wedding cake – Russia may be keeping back its advanced military systems from Ukraine, but those will be truly obsolete soon enough. The technological stagnation can be offset by China, yes, but for years? Probably not. China’s World War One-like cyberwar isn’t that effective, and neither is Russia’s.

Russia has also, with stunning stupidity, stimulated the West to re-arm and upgrade. That’s a very familiar arms race Russia didn’t win and China can’t win. Arms races are also expensive. They divert a lot of money from the real economy, corruptly or otherwise. Information stolen from the West will get a lot more expensive and much harder to get.

Getting new systems like hypersonic missiles to deployable operational levels is extremely time-consuming and expensive. Those systems will be targets. The missiles themselves are vulnerable to existing countermeasures. It would be beyond optimism to assume those systems can be viable or even numerous enough to make a difference. Like the German V2 rockets, they’re too late before they’re even built.

An economic and strategic mess

Can Russia go broke? Yes. Can it dodge going broke? Maybe. The problem with that is the sheer number of economic, technological, and military bullets Russia has to dodge.

All of the above problems will be hitting Russia every day for the foreseeable future. Russia has literally taken on an unlimited liability scenario with very limited assets and no exit strategy.

Even just physically being in Ukraine is a huge ongoing cost. The solution is obvious – Get the hell out of Ukraine and stop being so damn stupid.

