Op-Ed: Who’s winning the Kursk battle? Don’t ask the media

More than 120,000 people have fled fighting in the Kursk region - Copyright AFP Yan DOBRONOSOV

If they ever give out Nobel or Pulitzer Prizes for equivocal babble, the Ukraine war will be right up there. The Kursk offensive by Ukraine has made a large hole in more than the Russian defenses,

The overall media imagery makes a strange picture in which The Hill seems to be making more pro-Russian noise than the Russian government. Other media, notably Al Jazeera, are multifocal commentators, They seem to be collecting a range of information and releasing this in clusters of perhaps not clearly related blurb.

The takeaway message from the media is myopic and blurry, It’s so bad that even expert commentators like the highly-regarded Australian Perun have to wade through sources that vary from truly dire to better informed.

Matters are not improved by the obvious fact that nobody seems to know what Ukraine is trying to achieve in Kursk. In two weeks, the Russians have also failed to make much of an impact on the Ukrainian forces.

The media’s main negative point against the Ukrainian offensive is that Ukraine is taking a risk by diverting forces from areas like Donetsk.

That’s highly debatable.

Donetsk is the Verdun of this war. Donetsk is a large coffin. It may be uninhabitable for years due to contamination, if ever. It’s extremely unproductive for both sides. Russia is taking a few small spaces in this region at an incredible cost in casualties.

In terms of military achievements, Donetsk hasn’t achieved anything at all for either side. The Ukrainians haven’t been beaten or anything like beaten. The Ukrainian army has obviously been able to attack Kursk and Kherson during the heavy fighting in Donetsk.

The Russians are floundering in their countermeasures against the Kursk attack. They haven’t achieved much at all in those two weeks. They’re fighting against a force estimated to be no more than 4000 men about 400km from Moscow and losing.

That distance is also about an hour by air from every Russian airbase in western Russia. That matters, because the Russians are also supposed to have total air superiority, at least over Russian airspace. Why have the Ukrainians been able to go for a nice drive through Kursk Oblast with so little bother?

In context – Donetsk is (very) roughly about the same distance from Kyiv or a bit less. See any difference in the defensive situations? The Russians are barely able to maneuver, even in areas where they’re claiming to be winning.

4000 men and their equipment are a relatively small risk for Ukraine, even if they’re using some elite troops. These Ukrainian troops can come and go whenever they want. They’re not pulling out. Why?

The strategic goals of the Ukrainian offensive are getting a lot of guesswork from the same people who said this war would be over in a week.

Exchange of territory as a bargaining chip? Probably not.

Buffer zone, as Zelensky said? Unlikely to be more than a tactical buffer zone.

Hunting prisoners for prisoner exchanges? Expensive way of doing it.

Morale-raising PR stunt? Hardly. Continuous raids on occupied areas do that every day.

Political maneuvering? Don’t bet on it. It’s extremely unlikely Ukraine would settle for anything that equated to a Russian Get out of Jail Free solution.

Global pressure? No. The world isn’t too heartbroken watching Russia bury itself in its own self-inflicted disasters. Ignore the rhetoric.

As usual, everything but the military issues are addressed in this futile speculation. Let’s try a somewhat less starry-eyed approach:

Russia hasn’t won a damn thing. It can’t even pretend to have won anything. That’s not good in a propaganda-based society.

The Russian military is in pretty poor shape overall. Casualties and equipment losses are far beyond inexcusable for so little result.

They’d be in much worse shape if the required munitions and equipment from the West had arrived sooner.

Russia has demonstrated an almost total inability to manage against any of the Western weapons systems.

There’s a lot more aid coming for Ukraine, whereas Russia is really just filling the gaps.

There are supposedly 30 new Ukrainian brigades waiting to be equipped when the Russians apparently can’t manage 2 brigades physically present in Russia. (Always question numbers in warfare. These new brigades were supposedly in the process of formation months ago.)

Is this litany of the glaringly obvious so hard to comprehend?

The Kursk offensive has shown that Russia cannot maneuver, let alone counter-maneuver. Why is it so hard to stop such small forces? You need competence, and that’s clearly lacking.

The Ukrainians are now apparently making themselves comfortable in Kursk. They could have been and gone a week ago if they felt like it. The Russians can’t even stop them from pulling out.

This offensive is a bear slap in the face for Russia. The school bully is getting turned into hamburger. Don’t hold your breath waiting for the pundits to notice.