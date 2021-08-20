Op-Ed: Where is the anti-masking anti-lockdown disinformation coming from and why no charges?

Australia has been broadly successful in containing virus clusters, but is now battling flare-ups of the highly contagious Delta variant. — Photo: © AFP

No doubt about it – Plug in the world, and you also plug in the idiots. The sheer amount of dangerous, stupid babble coming from the anti-lockdown movement is astonishing.

There are “little groups” of ideological sycophants, the usual brainwashed know-nothing Front Row Joes, and flagrant abuse of free speech on a global scale. There are even people making laws against lockdowns in the US.

Let’s clarify:

There is no factual or even theoretical basis for the anti-lockdown claims.

Spreading a disease is not a civil liberty.

Advocating ways of catching a disease is not a civil liberty.

Blatant lying devalues free speech, a basic human right.

With every contagious disease, quarantine and preventative measures are routine, with laws attached.

Over 4 million people have died from this disease.

Many more have “long COVID”, which can be seriously debilitating for any length of time.

There’s evidence that the “elimination” approach, vaccination plus strict lockdowns, works.

The alternative policy, “mitigation”, has resulted in 25 more deaths according to studies.

The economic argument against lockdowns also doesn’t work. Countries with elimination policies are reporting GDP growth, (see link above) despite the pandemic.

In the face of facts and reason, the utter drivel of the anti-lockdown “movement” continues to spread like the disease itself. No coincidence there. The anti-lockdown clowns are however playing to a shrinking audience since the Delta strain arrived. Ignorance, even if it was an excuse, is a lousy excuse.

In my own country, Australia, the spread of disease is local and very much unappreciated. The level of sheer irresponsibility and ignorance of the anti-lockdown is truly atypical. Traveling morons have spread it. Stupid little gatherings have spread it. Smug little bastards have spread it.

All these people have to do is stay in their own homes. That’s it. It’s hardly a gulag environment. …But apparently, that’s too demanding. Why? Can’t you stay home and enjoy some time with your own families? You’re even getting paid to do it, you lifelong bludgers, and you’re still whinging? (A bludger is Australian-speak for a person getting paid to do nothing.)

Just remember during your tantrums that there are other options. Some people might think that you should pull your weight and do the right thing, for example. Some might think you should pay a lot more for those tantrums, too.

The actual numbers of our anti-lockdown fools are revealing. A few thousand people out of a population of about 26 million demonstrated against the lockdowns. This idiocy is effectively holding the millions hostage. It’s a type of terrorism, based on total disinformation.

The 26 million Australians don’t like it at all. We’ve done reasonably well in comparison with other countries in keeping COVID under control. We have an elimination policy in place. Now is definitely not the time to screw it up.

Put it this way – If this was an outbreak of Ebola, would the anti-lockdown heroes react the same way? Probably not. Meanwhile, this filthy disease has already cost us twice as many lives as the Vietnam War. Your little dummy-spitting exercise is making it worse, and you’re seriously overestimating your popularity if you think this nonsense is getting any traction.

…So where and from whom is this utter nonsense coming from?

It should be a rhetorical question, but it isn’t. Trump, the guy with no attention span, promoted the “liberate Michigan” movement and similar anti-lockdown madness. In the UK, the owner of a chain of pubs spread it. These obvious indicators are in the “dollars vs sanity” bracket.

The superficial, self-interested floating scum of Conspicuous Capitalism of every era always advocate for their money against the interests of others. It’s normal, to a point. In this case, they’re flying in the face of the all-too-obvious. Dying for the property rights of extremely rich people, however, couldn’t be called a historical trend.

I saw one statement in the Washington County anti-lockdown ban which said the government shouldn’t tell us what to do with our bodies”. Interesting. The same people who are usually anti-abortion, anti-food stamps and basic human survival needs are now talking about civil liberties over wearing masks?

The overall impression is that the ultra-nuts, who also seem to think that breathing is a form of communism, are just screaming as usual.

However:

This disinformation is literally putting millions of lives at serious, clear, risk.

It’s deliberate premeditated disinformation, not “opinion”.

The fact that billions of people worldwide are wearing masks and complying with lockdown requirements says enough. It’s time to shut down the disinformation by statute. A court can decide whether there’s a basis for penalties.

Meanwhile, you generational total liabilities know where you can stick your propaganda. Life’s tough enough in this world without your babble.