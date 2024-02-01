Op-Ed: What will tomorrow cost? Financial genocide and rate cuts won’t solve anything

Workers hit by the cost of living crisis have been striking across the economy from nurses to lawyers - Copyright AFP -

To listen to the market babble and spin, you’d think rate cuts were Christmas. They’re not, and they can’t be. Prices won’t’ automatically fall. This is a non-existent Fools Paradise.

The Fed didn’t cut rates. Inflation is lower than it was, but still piling on the costs. Property prices are going up, therefore making the market even less accessible for new buyers. Global stock markets are at near all-time highs, signalling an inevitable correction.

Strangely silent in this symphony of stupidity are the credit markets. What’s happening there in Utopia? It looks like a lot of debt is still stacking up. That means the demand for money continues to rise. Some of it will be repositioning existing debt, but it’s tricky.

In credit markets it’s quite common for people to manage debt by consolidating it. Huge debts, however, like the Silicon Valley Bank, don’t advertise themselves. They can be time bombs in the investment market.

You can’t really tell who’s exposed to this debt until something hits the fan. That’s where things can get messy. SVB was an individual case, but the same principles apply at all levels of credit.

Meanwhile, back in the financial news, they must be running out of crayons trying to colorize the total lack of action in getting prices down. These costs are universal sucker punches to anyone with money in play. Businesses and consumers get hit from all directions.

Prices don’t normally go down. They tend to rise and sit there leering at whatever’s left of your money. This is where the “news” goes all Disney on you.

Jiminy Cricket was more honest with When You Wish Upon a Star than most financial pundits know how to be.

A wish is a wish. Whatever’s happening in the markets can get itself cancelled faster than some Disney productions. Today’s bonny bouncing optimism is tomorrow’s “nothing to see here”.

That’s normal enough. …But credit makes the world go round, pretty much literally. Rate rises have hit all sectors, Main Street, and (excuse the expression) people.

This is madness. The central banks can’t play jump rope with rates, and they aren’t. Even if you accept that higher rates control inflation (I don’t) the wider economy is now stuck with a grotesque pricing structure. It’ll take a long time for any sort of spending power to revive in the macro economy.

Disposable income: Slaughtered

Savings: Lost or at risk.

Investments: Every breeze affects their value.

Consumer prices: Way out of whack with budgets and affordability.

Property markets: Debt creates debt, creates …Interest rate rises.

This is truly catastrophic, and the effects can be generational. You can figure out the economic literacy of the idiots involved. None of this financial genocide should be possible.

Whoever started this pricing racket, and it is a racket, should be on RICO charges. Anti-trust laws could be a good place to start dismantling this self-help costing structure, too.

Let’s try a very simple analogy. A good salesperson will give you a good deal, or at least a rational deal you can actually believe. This economy gives you only the worst deals, at unmanageable prices.

You can’t plan for 20 years from now if you don’t know what 20 minutes from now is going to cost. Your children and grandchildren are looking straight down the barrel of whatever tomorrow costs.