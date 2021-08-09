Op-Ed: War with China inevitable, say the experts, but it could be fatal for China

China accused the United States of 'creating risks' in the South China Sea after the USS Curtis Wilbur (pictured here in 2018) sailed through disputed waters - Copyright US NAVY/AFP/File Benjamin DOBBS

The incessant drone of Chinese propaganda and Chinese actions around Taiwan and the world have led to a torrent of predictions of war with China, probably over Taiwan. It’s definitely not looking good; Chinese rhetoric has been getting edgier, more threatening, and openly stating aggressive intentions.

There’s a problem, though. A real war with China would disrupt just about all human activities, almost instantly. This isn’t 1914 or 1939. Distance doesn’t matter in a multi-dimensional, multi-asset, global war.

Time, resources, and space are different this time:

Things won’t happen in days or weeks, but in milliseconds.

Communications worldwide will be disrupted, severely by a massive cyberwar, much more destructive than the one that’s been waging for a decade or so. That’s particularly the case with satellite communications and the internet.

Global trade will be chaotic at best, affecting supplies of any range of materials, particularly food. The West would probably cease trading with China entirely in the event of an attack on Taiwan.

Billions will be lost in seconds as financial and investment markets try and probably fail to adjust effectively for a long time. Personal wealth worldwide will be at risk immediately.

The military situation doesn’t look much better.

Battles will be haphazard and ad hoc, cobbled together after the initial planned combats and countermeasures. Never has the statement “no plan survives contact with the enemy” been more appropriate. Nothing is easily predictable. Mistakes will be made on both sides, as they always are in any war.

A “secondary war” of agents and actors on the ground is more than likely, with China using local cadres to attack targets around the world. This means massive internal security and intelligence issues for the West.

Territorial gains are likely to be much less important in this war. Assets matter in modern warfare, and those assets are limited.

Military resources are finite on both sides and that’s a major issue. China, like America, has a top tier of combat-ready forces. Many of these forces and their systems are very high maintenance, demanding a lot of logistics to be fully operational. Inevitably, such systems can only do so much, and attrition is inevitable. That could mean a long, indecisive war.

The war at sea is probably the deciding factor in the case of Taiwan. The Chinese navy has a home ground advantage, but only to a point. Chinese air cover and systems capabilities are questionable at best. Submarines operating outside China’s regional coverage umbrella may or may not be effective.

China’s ability to physically move forces isn’t the problem. It’s the ability of those forces to be effective and whether or not the war at sea is winnable. Taiwan is a large place, roughly the size of Florida, with very variable terrain, many built-up areas, and complex geography. If the war at sea is lost, Chinese forces in Taiwan would be stranded in very hostile territory.

The risk of escalation into a nuclear war is sadly no longer out of the question. China has also been at odds with Japan on many issues. Recent comments from China indicate Japan would be targeted in any war. That’s not such a great idea, even in theory. Diverting major resources to a war with Japan would create problems for China and any use of nukes would be an instant game-changer, with probably horrendous consequences.

What about Russia?

Russia may support China in many ways, with or without getting involved in a shooting war. Russia already provides support, weapons and weapons systems, and other assets. That does not mean Russia wants anything to do with a war with the US and her allies. Hostile neutrality, with support for China open or otherwise, is the more likely scenario.

Russia has nothing at all to gain from a war over Taiwan, or any other Chinese issues. Russia is also quite vulnerable to trade roadblocks because a lot of Russian revenue comes from the West. It’s hardly worth their time, or money, to be actively involved in a Chinese war.

Who wins? Nobody.

There’s an old Chinese saying that it’s better to fight on somebody else’s territory than your own. That’s very much the case in any Taiwan war. This war would inevitably put at risk Chinese mainland targets, infrastructure, and people. Recent wars have pretty much devastated even large countries like Iraq, taking decades to rebuild, and China has many more assets in place.

China has more than a few postwar issues, too. Even a successful attack on Taiwan would permanently change the relationships between China and the rest of the world, very much for the worse.

A failure would be catastrophic, also destroying trade with the West, compromising China’s future and destroying its credibility. Economically, it’d be a train wreck. China is not self-sufficient, or anything like it. Basics like food and materials must be imported. Victorious or defeated, China’s problems would be just starting.

China’s minor league allies can’t help China much in either scenario. They simply don’t have the resources.

Either a win or lose scenario makes any war a very expensive bet for China by any standards. If I were advising Xi Jinping, I’d advise giving the whole idea a miss. There are far too many obvious severe and almost insoluble problems for the future.

Regime change in China? Difficult at best.

If China fought a war and lost, be extremely careful what you wish for. This scenario is almost unbelievably complex. Regime change could well be worse than the fall of the Soviet Union, and that was horrendous.

There is an analogy. When the Qing empire fell, China fractured. There was nobody in place able to govern for a long time. The warlords took over whole areas of China. Chiang Kai Shek never really managed to effectively control the whole of China for any length of time prior to the Japanese war.

The modern version of China would be a bit different, but there are obvious problems. Who is able to govern China? There’s no clearly identifiable political group. Even with a lot of goodwill, it’s a huge country. There are many regional interests, social, ethnic, economic, and commercial.

At least some of the existing system would have to be the default for running the country, because there’s nothing else.

Just one more thing – Humanity has been making bad calls on just about everything since 1914. This could be one of the worst calls ever. The smart move would be to avoid a war, but the usual move is the dumbest possible move.