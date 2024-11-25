Op-Ed: USA vs cost of living aka politics, schmolitics, this is real

The US trade deficit grew by 19.2 percent in September, according to government figures. - © AFP Philip FONG

If prices go up X%, you’re X% poorer. The huge, unjustifiable rises in costs of housing in the US made that point pretty clearly.

Everything else went up, too, to various degrees. The current situation is truly apocalyptically lousy in far too many ways. It’s that lousy mainly because governments of all stripes have been ignoring human realities for so long.

America’s monthly expenses now average $6440 according to Motley Fool. That is a fairly ridiculous amount of money by any standards. It’s also $300 or so above 2022.

The trouble with averages is that they’re talking about different universes when it comes to income.

How many people make $1500+ per week?

An awful lot of people don’t.

Check out the average expenses on that Motley Fool article. Do you relate to those numbers? The numbers are probably mainstream baseline, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but do you make $87,869 after tax?

The different income brackets simply do not live on the same planet and never have. Averages are pretty useless in depicting reality. It doesn’t matter how idiotically you try to spin the numbers.

People traditionally hold governments responsible for price rises, and rightly so. Prices have destroyed governments throughout history. So have shortages of food, housing, etc.

You could argue that the US election was as much about prices and human realities as about politics.

So what?

Is everyone suddenly going to get rich and healthy?

Are you going to be able to afford what your grandparents quite rightly took for granted?

The cost of living is always a very good rebuttal of political fanaticism.

Ideologies aren’t edible.

Babble doesn’t keep you alive.

The new, totally unnecessary risk is to make it a lot worse. Any increase in the cost of living can only snowball. 10% Tariffs alone could upend budgets for years to come, and probably will.

Talk is cheap. Nothing else is.

Every possible wrong move is about to be made.

If you add a minimum 10% cost to imports, the exporter doesn’t pay that 10%.

You do.

Now add 10% to the mess outlined above. You now have an opportunity to be 10% broker.

Nothing to do with creating cosmetic revenue to pay for more tax cuts for the rich, of course.

(There’s a hideous expression if you ever wanted to see one, “cosmetic revenue”. Nothing like a bit of El Cheapo semi-fraudulent mascara to manage a multi-trillion deficit.)

America has become so good at bankrupting itself that this idiocy almost looks rational. The rest of the world will react negatively because it has no choice.

When Brexit did basically the same thing to the UK economy, people simply stopped doing business. A lot of UK businesses had to move offshore to function. The US version will be far worse, longer, and more expensive.

Americans are being advised to move to Mexico.

Makes sense.

It’s cheaper, and a generation of decapitations isn’t likely to be much of a problem.

Particularly if you have no use for your heads.

Otherwise, the Big Sleazy awaits. You’ll be lucky if the sidewalks work.