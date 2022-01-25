Op-Ed: Ukraine – US and NATO send more troops, US Embassy ordered to leave

Russian forces conduct military exercises near Ukraine in April 2021 - Copyright AFP Brendan Smialowski

Nothing says “war” like troop movements. Arguably long overdue, NATO forces are upgrading in the east after months of speculation. In a more solid possible indicator, the US has ordered its embassy staff in Ukraine to leave.

After some not-very-productive talks, the situation remains deadlocked. Russia has made a series of demands. The US and NATO aren’t budging. About 100,000 Russian troops are in deployments around Ukraine, including units relatively close to Kiev.

The separatist war remains unresolved, much to the unenthusiastic response of younger people in the region. The war has now been dragging on for most of their lives.

In this sparkling, fun-filled environment, exactly what nobody living in the region needs is a major war. Ukraine has known literally centuries of war, since before the Mongols. In World War 2, it was one of the worst battlegrounds on the Eastern Front.

What seems to be impossible is for anyone in Ukraine to ever get on with their lives. It’s an existential horror story, backed up by spasms of mindless wars. Politics is the usual cause, from the Varangian Rus onwards.

The current political disease is no different, and definitely no better than the past. Ukraine isn’t being given any sort of self-determination, with external parties turning it into a war zone yet again.

Russia is insisting on a return to a status quo which can no longer exist, even in theory. The Warsaw Pact doesn’t exist anymore. Poland isn’t likely to take kindly to Russian dictates on its foreign relations with anyone. Nor is Hungary. The demand for NATO to withdraw from these regions is barely rational, in theory.

In practice, these impossible demands are more likely to be deliberately included as a preset position to justify any further action. Nobody’s ever accused Putin of naivete, and there are many good reasons for that.

Why?

Western theories about what Russia wants from Ukraine are pretty scattergun. Convincing, they’re not. One theory mentions that in the past, the popularity from moves like Crimea was a benefit. Yeah, sure. Russian politics has always been based on popularity, like Ivan the Terrible and Stalin ever gave a damn.

Also, this palaver isn’t much of a basis for a possible real shooting war. The Russian takeover of Crimea effectively created the current no-budge position.

The more likely option is to see how far Russia can get with this sledgehammer diplomacy. Any kind of compromise would be seen as a victory, with or without substance. That’d keep the office boys in the Kremlin happy, but how useful is it in practice?

Note: Russia doesn’t have to do anything. All they have to do is not back down. Russia is “asserting” its status, not at all obliged to do stupid things for no return on investment. The surface is highly deceptive. This very pushy version of Russia nicely masks much better international relations, particularly business relations.

There’s enough Russian money floating around worldwide to do a lot of business, undercover or overtly. Sanctions can go only so far, although they can hit the Russian domestic economy. The rouble and Russian stocks are currently down. That has no impact on serious Russian money. The big Russian interests hold enough foreign reserves to make money out of that situation.

My gut instinct is that something else is happening other than this slow-motion Show and Tell exercise. When Russia took over Crimea, there was nothing so open about it. The world woke up to find Crimea was part of Russia, nothing to see here.

So why do anything at all about Ukraine this way? Surely the Russians know by now that the West will just dither along and be no problem at all without such conspicuous excuses to get all macho. There aren’t too many Brownie points in starting a thankless, possibly doomed, regional war.

I say “possibly”. Russia’s military should not be underrated. They could quickly get enough territory to force a compromise. They could also get into a very nasty, in fact downright idiotic, tactical situation where winning is too costly if at all possible.

It’d be a hell of a gamble, though, against any serious US and NATO opposition. Seems very out of character for Putin, who’s not famous for losing, let alone blundering around in a military situation. Chechnya was tough; he got tough. The Russians used overwhelming force.

However – This deployment isn’t “overwhelming” except in comparison with Ukraine’s known resources and territorial defense issues. “Known” is an issue. Ukraine has had nearly a decade to reequip and rearm. They certainly won’t have been sitting around waiting for the Russians to come and say hello.

The irony

There’s a massive amount of irony here, and it’s staring everyone in the face. Russia’s basic strategic perspective on Ukraine is correct in one way. They don’t want NATO on the doorstep. Ukraine isn’t so far from Moscow. A heavily armed, extremely hostile Ukraine would be a big problem for Russia, in theory.

Two ironies in relation to the Russian perception of the situation:

In practice, NATO would never and could never sanction an attack on Russia. NATO members aren’t obliged and can’t be made to fight wars of aggression. Imagine telling the Germans they should start a war with Russia. A one-word reply would be enough. The US military, let alone the US government, has far better things to do with its time than get involved in a sideshow regional war with Russia. ..To achieve what? Nothing much, except possibly defuse the problem.

The ironies from the Russian perspective are black humor at best:

When the Soviet Union fell, Russia was very popular. “welcome back!” said the world. Reviving the past is simply reviving the mess before. They’re doing a very thorough job of it, too. An actual war in Ukraine would be a major setback for Russia in strategic and economic terms. The US would get a lot more energetic about weapons systems, and strategic deployments. That would be ultra-expensive, and put Russia back in the thankless and ultimately futile position of another arms race, this time in space as well, while putting trade at risk. Even winning in the Ukraine would set up a dedicated resistance. The situation would be reversed, with separatists backed by the West and anti-Russian elements worldwide. The actual war could go on for decades. Hardly a prize. The Ukraine itself is a backburner issue for Russia, anyway. It’s more trouble than it could ever be worth. They could shut down the separatists with a phone call. They could normalize, or at least cool down, relations and be the good guys.

A war over Ukraine cannot be considered a good idea by anyone. Why bother? Leave Ukraine in peace, and peace will be the only result worth achieving.