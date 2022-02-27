Op-Ed: Ukraine- The world supports Ukraine, Far-Right supports Putin, Russian military bogs down

Photo: © AFP

It’s like the past is trying to invade the present. The invasion of Ukraine has brought the Far-Right out of its toupee-growing stupor to support Putin. Give them credit for consistency:

When COVID arrived, they supported the pandemic.

When health costs went out of control, they supported Big Med.

When people die of pollution, they support the polluters.

And so on. If it does damage to a lot of people, the Far Right is all in favor.

Their slogans and rhetoric come from the 1920s. Their social media is pure McCarthyism. So it’s no surprise they’re backing Putin. …Because that’s exactly where this invasion comes from. During the Russian Civil War, Ukraine was the center of White Russian resistance.

This is quite literally the 1920s revisited. The world has changed, but apparently not the thinking. The prehistoric politics of the time haven’t even noticed they’re extinct, yet.

The world, meanwhile, is backing Ukraine. That was unexpected, but that’s what’s happening. This isn’t Georgia or Chechnya or somewhere nobody’s heard of before. Ukrainian communities around the world are being heard, and they have friends. As a PR exercise, Russia isn’t getting far except with right-wing nutcases and highly-paid conservative talk show skanks.

Invasion, you say? Really?

The invasion is not looking very efficient. By road, Kyiv is a few hours’ drive from anywhere but the extreme east of Ukraine. The tactics are pretty much Soviet; anything but agile. Vast amounts of artillery and assaults seem to be just procedural. Russian air superiority isn’t doing much.

Very much to the point – Special forces/sabotage groups don’t appear to have achieved much and are routinely kicked out by the Ukrainians. “Surrounding” Kyiv is a real indictment of the actual combat situation.

You surround a place when you can’t take it directly. Says a lot. Barely trained, underequipped people are basically stopping a modern army, and doing so for days on end.

There are supposedly at least 430,000 Ukrainian military and reserves, plus whoever else can join. Nothing like these numbers are appearing in casualty figures. People’s homes are being destroyed, but not the people.

German RPGs are on their way to Ukraine with Germany’s official blessing. That means nobody’s too worried about their ability to get weapons into Ukraine. The western border is way too big to cover.

The glaring reality is this – This bumbling, half-witted attack would have completely bounced off any regular NATO or American military force. It’s not just the Kremlin website that’s gone down – It’s the reputation of the Russian army, and with good reason.

This very obviously isn’t the Great Patriotic War. It’s an attack on a country that could not possibly be a threat to Russia. A lot of Russian protesters had the guts to protest; they feel that strongly about it.

The Ukrainians are responding to the invasion the way the Russians responded to the German invasion. That’s not good news for Russia. This war won’t go away. Its fallout will continue for generations to come.

It will also sour relations with Europe and eastern Europe for decades. The impractical and unrealistic demands on NATO can’t work anyway. Poland, Hungary, the Czechs, and Slovaks aren’t likely to welcome a return to 1997 security alliances. Particularly not just because Russia says so.

It was nearly 30 years ago, for god’s sake. How could 1997 political alignments work now? With an Ouija board? The past and its obscene politics should know when to stop. Any false argument will break under its own weight.

Asking for the unreasonable is a well-known non-negotiation tactic. Asking for the utterly impractical, however, is likely to be fatal.