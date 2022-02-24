Op-Ed: Ukraine – Putin is calling the shots. What happens next can’t be simple

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a military drill outside the city of Rivne, northern Ukraine - Copyright AFP Aris Messinis

The West simply doesn’t get Putin. Putin is not Hitler. He calculates. He’s highly objective. He’s probably a much better-than-average chess player. The West, somehow, seems to think he’s playing anything but chess. That’s not helping.

The current news regarding Ukraine is full of Cold War rhetoric and not much revealing substance. The coverage is neurotic. “Tanks are rolling in” and pics only show standard lorries and a few AFVs.

There’s a new normal, too, and it’s very blurry at best. A DDoS attack on Ukrainian government agencies happened a few hours ago, the second in a week or so. There’s been a pattern of DDoS attacks for years, but now it can be associated with something, so it’s relevant. Ukraine is mobilizing its forces, but against what, and when? Sanctions and more sanctions, no doubt, to follow.

Meanwhile, all Putin has actually done is move troops into the breakaway regions of Ukraine. It’s not at all a bad move. The Ukrainians won’t fire mindlessly at Russian troops, and the Russians won’t fire at anyone unless ordered. This is actual “peacekeeping”; the more cynical but practical kind.

The military situation

Militarily, Putin has the initiative. The deployment of battle groups is clearly professional and planned. One look at a map of Ukraine provides a very simple (and staggeringly obvious) range of options:

Approach Kyiv and create pressure in that region at the expense of defending the east of Ukraine while attacking in force in the east. A very fast land attack to slice up the east using airlanding forces to provide a screen against Ukrainian reinforcements and countermoves. This can be done in hours, not days. Pinprick attacks everywhere from the Belarus border to Moldova and Crimea to add more pressure. Result of the above: Annex eastern Ukraine and settle a peace. This also pushes the border a lot further west, away from Moscow.

These things are quite doable. Russian forces are well within air support and logistical range. The Russians have no problems at all in this regard.

That said – The defense isn’t hopeless, and the attacks can misfire:

Kharkov in eastern Ukraine could be a very hard target. It’s a fairly large place, and could tie up attacking troops for some time.

Ukraine has a pretty good road system. Roadbound attacks are highly predictable and Iraq-like countermeasures are likely. That could get expensive, particularly on a fast-moving attack timetable.

The “flat terrain” myth is a bit iffy to say the least. It’s not all flat, and movement of forces, target acquisition systems and basic combat environments aren’t necessarily straightforward.

The Ukrainians have now had about a month to put contingency plans into operation. It’s very unlikely they’ve been doing nothing for all this time. The whole east of Ukraine could have been booby trapped and mined by now.

There is no doubt whatsoever that Russia can swarm eastern Ukraine with multiple mobile and air attacks. Getting it right or wrong is the main issue.

The West’s strategic dilemma

There’s a sort of existential irony here for all parties. If Ukraine was a NATO member, there would be no question of NATO support. Troops would have been positioned by now. A Russian attack would face some serious costs and significant problems.

Putin has effectively forestalled that situation by pre-empting it. In chess, this would be a “disclosed check”. So arguably the best, most convincing response to his moves can’t happen. Even a couple of NATO divisions on the ground would make a Russian attack a lot more difficult. Hordes of top-quality frontline air cover would make it effectively impossible.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is semi-deprived of its best option, which would be joining NATO. Joining the EU remains a possibility, and would give the EU some grounds for practical support, but is that doable? Not immediately, at least. The saddest irony is that Ukraine’s hard-won independence has put it in this position. It hasn’t had time to set up EU membership or build working military relationships.

The US is a bit hamstrung within the niceties of European relations and a possible huge change in regional realities. Russia reasserting its position in the east means a very different and demanding geopolitical ballgame.

Eastern Europe seems less than thrilled with the return of an assertive Russia on its doorstep. That could lead to trouble down the track with visible or invisible support for Ukraine ramping up tensions.

Belarus is a simple-looking façade. It’s quite possible that Belarus will become another issue if Russia annexes it or effectively takes it over without annexation. Either scenario would lead to major unrest, and possibly a significant Russian military presence, creating “Ukraine v.2.0” in the future.

This isn’t so much “news” as a whole new range of actual major issues coming to life in rapid succession. Putin has produced a reaction from the West which is barely coherent, hideously unfocused, and unsure of itself. There’s definitely no such thing as a clear Western strategic vision identifiable so far. Not bad for roughly the equivalent of a few phone calls on his part.

More to the point – Putin doesn’t have to do anything. He’s made his points:

He’s reaffirming Russian status as a superpower. That’s a win. It’s good domestic news, and proof of the revival of Russia from its post-Soviet black hole. He can take territory without firing a shot. If the breakaway regions in Ukraine mystically suddenly become part of Russia, what’s anyone going to do about it? Very little. Another win. If he does attack, he can call it off at a point of his choosing. Yet another win.

Sanctions? What sanctions?

The current range of sanctions will be a bit expensive for Russia, but it’s nothing like the whole story. It would be naïve to assume that the only way Russia can do business with the world is through the West. They can do business through China. They can do business through proxies.

Russia also has “unofficial” options in terms of an extended network of business associates. These entities do nicely out of doing business with Russia and may not want to go broke right this minute. They can operate through their own extended networks. So there are no real obstacles to an ad hoc form of making money for Russia.

Does the West have any other options which could even make Russia take them seriously? Not publicly, and certainly, not officially, they don’t. The EU and US can exert pressure to ensure others respect their sanctions, but how credible is that, long term?

The bottom line here is that Putin is still calling the shots and initiating the scenarios. The West is merely reacting, rather than initiating any countermoves. Unless something changes drastically, that will continue to be the situation. The moves are well-planned, the possible outcomes clear.

Let’s just hope the other likely scenario, demolition of a free state with hideous casualties, doesn’t happen. There has to be a better way.

