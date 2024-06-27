Op-Ed: UK election meets Fawlty Towers – ‘Don’t mention Brexit’

The UK economy's zero growth in April followed an expansion of 0.4 percent in March - Copyright AFP/File SAUL LOEB

Brexit has somehow and impossibly taken on yet another level of absurdity. Labour has made no commitment to ending Brexit. Quite the opposite, Starmer has “denied Labour will reverse Brexit”.

Pretty pompous phraseology in context with the disaster Brexit was always going to be. Neither party is really saying much about Brexit at all.

Apparently, it was mentioned during a debate, much like passengers on the Titanic saying it was a bit damp after the ship sank.

Talking about context, let’s summarize Brexit:

An idiotic, unmitigated, and expensive total failure and disaster for the UK. Brexit booted the UK out of 15% of the world’s GDP and roughly the same percentage of global trade. The UK has been losing trade and revenue ever since.

Now let’s summarize the political situation:

The Tories are solely responsible for Brexit, in office, and are on the verge of annihilation almost entirely because of Brexit.

Economically, it’s even less of a no-brainer:

Brexit never was viable, never will be, and is definitely not sustainable. There is no reason for it to exist. It’s the economic equivalent of the two world wars. It’s been the abysmal catastrophic failure everyone said it would be.

…All of which leaves us with the slight mystery of why the subject of Europe isn’t getting much of a mention.

I have a theory. It’s called 2016 Syndrome.

In 2016, the Western world was “blessed” by the twin towers of Brexit and Trump, both ultra-conservative icons. Brexit destroyed the UK economy and Trump raised the US national debt higher than anyone.

In both cases, the UK and US political right effectively became sycophantic doormats. People were suddenly fanatical on subjects they could barely spell. Neither Trump nor Brexit was a real issue before 2016. The experts said neither of them could happen.

In practice, the invertebrates took over. The Revolt of the Morons happened. People who on the basis of their intelligence couldn’t get a bit part in a kindergarten pantomime were running countries. Peppa Pig suddenly became a role model for Babbling Boris. Trump decided COVID was a hoax and tried to stop quarantine and vaccinations.

Is there a common factor, apart from total ignorance and incompetence? Why did the Smuggest of the Smug suddenly get so militant? It’s well known that the oxymoronic “conservative think tanks” sing from the same hymnbook.

“All things bright and tax dodge worthy” is a common favorite hymn, along with “Nearer my public assets to thee”. These people are all about money and nothing but money.

There is no independent thought at all in global conservatism. You’ll be told what you think when you need to tell someone else what you think. Insane as it sounds and as it is, that’s 2016 explained.

Result, 8 years of chaos and total failure. The economies of the US and UK are in terrible shape. Prices, crime, health, housing, and everything else are totally out of control.

Slow forward to 2024.

Now we have UK Labour, the sole remedy for Brexit, not talking about Brexit?

Why not?

Is gutlessness contagious?

How about unrealistic delusional idiocy?

The conservatives have an excuse. Nobody’s ever accused them of intelligence, competence, any sort of integrity, or being vertebrates. Even the idea is absurd. UK and US conservatives haven’t even really noticed the black hole they entered in 2016 yet.

On what is supposed to be the other side of the political chicken wire, things are a bit different. On this side of the fence, delusions aren’t vote winners. Refusing to address the one and only elephant keeping everyone out of the room isn’t particularly credible.

Britain is well and truly up against it with no way out. It will continue to be up against it until someone has the sanity and honesty to at least admit it.

It may be frightfully jolly to all go down in a screaming insolvent heap. Who knows? Anyone prepared to accept Brexit might like the idea of national suicide. It goes with the décor and everything, you know.

You can’t fix it and you haven’t fixed it. You won’t fix it. If this is someone’s idea of “muddling through”, it’s not good enough. It’s pure poison.

Brexit is the only subject worth talking about, and nobody’s saying a word. This is “don’t mention the war” you started and lost.