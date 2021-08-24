Op/Ed: Trump’s border wall unable to withstand the forces of nature

The border fence between El Paso and Juarez has an elaborate gate structure to allow floodwaters to pass under. The grates prevent people being able to cross under, and can be raised for floodwaters carrying debris. Source - Dicklyon CC SA 4.0

Ignoring fundamental environmental laws – as well as a refusal to accept the warnings of climate scientists, has led to the destruction of major parts of former President Donald Trump’s border wall.

The Guardian reminds us that Trump launched his presidential campaign, touting the fact that he would keep people from crossing our southern border by building a “great wall,” saying “Nobody builds walls better than me”, it was, to say the least, a questionable claim.

Trump insisted the “great wall” he planned for the southern US border, to keep out unwanted migrants, would be “impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful.”

Not only did Trump’s assertion of his construction prowess not hold water, but apparently, neither did his wall.

Gizmodo has several pictures showing where several metal flood gates in the newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in easternmost Arizona were ripped off their hinges last week by flooding from heavy monsoon rains.

A spokesman for the Border Patrol’s Tucson sector confirmed the gates were open last week when waters from the historic rainfall rushed through the Douglas area near the San Bernardino Wildlife Refuge in Cochise County.

He said a Border Patrol team is assessing flood damage all along the wall. There are flood gates along the border wall to prevent boulders, branches, and other debris from building up during heavy rainfall.

At least six gates were washed out in a single location near Douglas, according to a quote on the website from José Manuel Pérez Cantú, director of an environmental nonprofit, Cuenca de Los Ojos.

And other sections of the wall were hit last week by a powerful monsoon, with US Customs and Immigration Services officials confirming that damage had been done. The storm surge at one section of the wall, at Silver Creek, was up to 7.6 meters, or 25 feet.

Climate change and the waiver of environmental laws

Trump and his administration were warned about the possible consequences of building his “impenetrable” wall – with environmental groups citing the damage to wildlife that naturally cross the border between the two countries, as well as the unwarranted destruction of natural habitats, some of them protected under federal law.

Trump was also laughed at by many when he said Mexico would pay for the wall, which as it turned out was a big lie. So, Trump had to come up with a big pile of money, and quickly, so as to get the job started.

Trump declared a national emergency so he could funnel money from other federal projects and programs to build the wall. Nor was the wall inexpensive, costing the public millions in cost overruns.

In 2017, in a rush to get started, the Trump administration had the Department of Homeland Security waive nearly 30 federal and state laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act on approving contracts to build the structure.

Construction continues on December 14, 2020, on a new border wall system project west of Douglas, Arizona, within the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector. Source – CPB, Public Domain

Those laws are meant to protect the natural world and historically significant artifacts and sites. dBut they also serve the purpose of ensuring multibillion-dollar construction projects don’t face catastrophic failures within a few years of being built.

Needless to say, but Trump did manage to get 425 miles (727 kilometers) of his wall built, and climate change and its extreme weather events is already working to destroy it.

One thing is obvious, one part of Trump’s legacy has turned out to be an environmental catastrophe for one of the most fragile ecosystems in North America, a place where the wildlife from the tropics, desert, and mountains mingle.