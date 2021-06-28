Op-Ed: Trump Organization may be under fatal legal charges this week

Donald John Trump served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021. — Photo: © Timothy A. Clary, AFP

The sheer number and scope of articles and leaks on the Trump Organization’s legal issues is reaching saturation point. New York prosecutors are investigating issues regarding tax evasion, fringe benefits issues, and there’s even talk of RICO law charges, either state RICO or far more seriously, Federal RICO charges.

In more depth, some people are saying that this range of indictments could effectively destroy the Trump Organization, leading to loss of finance. That could be lethal, in view of the Trump Organization’s high debt levels.

The overall tone of information coming from prosecutors supposedly relates to “persistent” illegal activities over a period of time. That’s why these charges could be so very destructive. An indictment could cause creditors to immediately call in loans, effectively bankrupting the company.

This large number of reported legal malfeasances could also destroy Trump financially. He was already on a personal financial razor’s edge regarding debt when in office. Now, he’s not shielded at all from incoming legal problems.

Trump’s overall legal situation is so bad there’s even a Wikipedia page listing lawsuits in which he’s a party or being sued. There’s another more detailed list outlining the individual cases.

…So what happens next?

Current expectations are that charges will be laid next week. Many pundits are saying this is the biggest legal challenge Trump has ever faced, and that’s no minor achievement. Trump’s previous bankruptcies were hardly trivial.

Trump, meanwhile, has been “campaigning” in Ohio. In the somewhat obscure area of Wellington, Ohio, Trump recited his litany of stolen elections and witch hunts to a backdrop of a crowd which seems about local baseball game size.

I’ve been watching Trump’s financial numbers for years. It’s been like watching a calculator which refuses to calculate. I’ve never believed the figures, the image, or the self-hype. The “presidency” was just more of the same. Lots of money came and went somewhere.

Wouldn’t it be nice to know where all that money went? We may well be about to find out.