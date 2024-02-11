Op-Ed: Trump, Carlson, and Russia — World War 3 is just a bleat away

Tucker Carlson was ousted from Fox News just days after the Rupert Murdoch-owned company paid a whopping $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion, an election technology firm - © AFP/File Frederic J. Brown

It’s a strange coincidence that Carlson’s interview with Putin coincided with Trump’s attack on NATO. NATO official comments are less than impressed. As straight-off-the-autocue Russian propaganda goes, it was all predictable. Trump spent a lot of time antagonizing NATO as “president” and it’s an isolationist article of faith too.

Let’s forget Carlson. A FOX has-been isn’t that interesting. Interviewing Putin isn’t a journalistic coup. It’s a gimme from a guy with time on his hands for a Western news release for his own purposes.

Meanwhile back in “Tetris Is Too Dangerous Land”, Trump’s problem is that he thinks he’s fooling everybody, but he never fools anybody. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a US president more sincerely despised worldwide.

He’s the classic dumb kid who has to pretend to be smart, and he’s staggeringly lousy at it. Perhaps the most indicted guy on Earth must be an expert on something, surely? Not this time. The ignorant statements about NATO are utterly clueless and fundamentally wrong. NATO is about a lot more than accountancy.

Encouraging Russia to attack NATO and trying to start World War 3 is pretty much par for the course. He’s as good at geopolitics as he is at golf. He has no critics on the right. The spineless Republican party hasn’t disagreed with any of this utter drivel. Everything Trump has said for 2024 is simply a reiteration of 2016 and saying hello to Vlad. He’s playing to his sycophants and his owners.

NATO has stepped up its efforts to boost the alliance’s southeastern flank defences by sending additional battlegroups to the region – Copyright AFP ATTA KENARE

Trump’s fictional image of America is based on the postwar boom when he was a very privileged child and America was “great”. (It was, too, before idiots turned it into a high-rent version of hell.) The rest of the world was a disaster area that took decades to clean up.

From this ivory tower, a vision was created. The Trumps weren’t affected by that war, or any other war so far. The image was the fact for them. No Trump family member has ever served in the US military, so no problem there. You can see how well-qualified he is to talk about anything military.

What he’s not doing is addressing any current issues at all. The 2024 election is all about him according to him. Trump has nothing to say about homelessness, crime, poverty, health, education, catastrophic decline in quality of life, or anything else. His script is all about hysterical polarities.

Generations of Americans will continue to rot in this stagnant sewer of regressive “ideology” or as some may call it, “insanity”. Trump is just the mouthpiece for the human-hating right. He doesn’t even have the vocabulary to come up with this stuff for himself.

The world might have other ideas. Trump may never have heard the expression “Liberty or death”, but others have.

America and the world deserve a better epitaph than Trump.

_________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.