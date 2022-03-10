Op-Ed: Threat of Russia using chemical and bioweapons could well be real

Just over half of the more than one million who have fled Ukraine have crossed west into Poland. © Wojtek RADWANSKI AFP

In a familiar pattern, analysts are now warning that Russia may be about to escalate in Ukraine with the use of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) including bioweapons and chemical weapons.

Sadly, this risk does have to be taken seriously. Recent Russian claims of US and Ukrainian development of bioweapons are said to be similar to false pretexts for the “demilitarization” object of the invasion.

Ukraine states it does not have bioweapons. It has not used unconventional weapons of any kind in the conflict. (Except perhaps a Ukrainian woman who shot down a Russian drone with a jar of tomatoes.)

Russia has a well-documented chemical and biological weapons program dating back to the Cold War and after the banning of such weapons. There’s also an unanswerable question; why the US would want to develop any sort of weapons in Ukraine, of all places on Earth?

Russian chemical weapons

Russia’s arsenal of chemical weapons is believed to include older types of chemical agents, notably nerve agents and mustard gas. Novichok, a nerve agent, was used in the assassination of a former Russian agent and his daughter in the UK in 2018.

Russian bioweapons

Russian bioweapons history predates World War 2. The Soviet Union developed a long list of bioweapons. Development was aided partly through capture of Japanese bioweapons in China at the end of the war. According to Wikipedia, annual production of weaponized smallpox was around 100 tons per year. That’s quite enough to infect millions of people. Smallpox has been eradicated in the wild, but still exists in laboratories.

After the Biological Weapons Convention in 1972, these types of weapons were banned. Regardless, production and development were authorized by Presidents Yeltsin and Gorbachev and are believed to be ongoing. Russia provided little or no documentation about the disposal of existing stockpiles. There’s no information about subsequent developments.

A mindset that is still fighting a war that doesn’t exist

Note the mindset here – After the fall of the Soviet Union, Russia was at no risk of war. Nobody had, or has, the slightest interest in attacking Russia until Russia started this idiotic war. The world has better things to do with its time.

That bit of information didn’t register with Russia’s politicians. The war-paranoia mentality obviously remained and has apparently been festering ever since. Anyone would think the Germans were crossing the Russian border every single day, the way the Russians seem to respond to the West.

There are some truly hideous possibilities here based on that mindset. In context with Ukraine, it is difficult to imagine a more toxic development than use of weapons of mass destruction.

It’s also hard to imagine a stupider option.

There were plenty of non-altruistic reasons for banning chemical and biological weapons:

They were too unpredictable in actual combat. They may or may not work, to start with. Accidents with release of the weapons were common enough. The weapons could backfire on your own troops. (That happened in World War 1 with the use of gas.) Some chemicals are persistent, may last for years, and can make areas uninhabitable. Bioweapons, particularly viruses, can be quite uncontrollable. Their ability to mutate also makes immunization very difficult.

Even these very plain risks and several accidents in Russia apparently didn’t change anyone’s mind on the advisability of development. Large-scale use of the weapons would definitely be catastrophic for any affected area.

Uncharted risks for Russia

The Russian military is in a very strange, thankless, place at the moment. The Ukraine operation is an obvious unmitigated disaster. The use of weapons of mass destruction does unequivocally risk massive escalation of risks of future conflict with NATO and the rest of the Western world. The use of such weapons is also a war crime.

The weapons definitely aren’t infallible. They’re clumsy, high-maintenance things. If they get loose among Russian troops, they’d cause havoc and probably significant loss of life. The weapons can be countered by relatively simple measures like protective gear.

Since there’s obviously no point in asking Russian politicians…

The Russian military is faced with a truly revolting range of options if these weapons are to be used. The use of WMDs is generally inadvisable even in theory; in practice, it could be worse than theory.

Historically, their combat record is much less than impressive. Only the very first gas attack in World War One actually succeeded. In subsequent attacks, gas wasn’t much of a factor. Now, most vehicles are NBC (nuclear, biological, and chemical) sealed. So what use are they likely to be? Not a lot, in practice.

These weapons are pretty much in the same category as tactical nukes as asking for trouble. The global reaction will be even more hostile to Russia than it is now. Currently, the support for Ukraine is unique. Practical support for Ukraine to manage chemical and biological weapons will be provided ASAP. Any military advantage can only be temporary.

“Mass destruction” also doesn’t mean “military success”. It’s highly unlikely that WMD attacks could seriously damage the widely-deployed, agile, evasive Ukrainian military forces.

Killing numbers of civilians will also encourage the Ukrainians to fight even harder. Foreigners are literally queueing up to fight for Ukraine without massive extra motivation from a particularly dumb move.

Ironically, a no-fly zone would become unavoidably necessary to prevent the use of aerial WMDs on refugees and manage possible artillery strikes using those agents. It would be an own goal of massive proportions for Russia, with very few options out of the situation.

The West will feel (and be) fully justified in sending any possible support to Ukraine in the event of the use of WMDs. Europe has said that Ukraine isn’t its conflict. After the use of WMDs, that view would be obsolete. In theory, Europe could rearm overnight to a respectable level with the inventory.

Just one more thing, but it is sort of relevant – Use of WMDs would be an absolute admission of military defeat. The better move would be to get the hell out of Ukraine.