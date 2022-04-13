Op-Ed: This is the mindset that can really start WW3 – Dumb, Dumber, and Suicidal

Footage from the National Police of Ukraine on March 9 shows the damage caused to a children's hospital in Mariupol by Russian air strikes - Copyright AFP MARTIN BERNETTI

If you were doing any sort of performance review of Russia’s war in Ukraine, you’d run out of expletives in about 2 minutes. The sheer, howling incompetence, backed up by the criminality, isn’t exactly good.

Add to this mediocre mindless mass-murdering mix a few extras:

A purge of FSB and other agencies. FSB is/was Putin’s own inner clique, which will presumably replace the current incompetents with people hired by those incompetents.

Moving missiles to the Finnish border to “encourage” the Finns not to join NATO – Thereby stretching Russia’s circus of a military even further across a huge area. It’s far more likely to encourage them to join.

Appointing a military commander from a completely different war to work in a totally different environment against a very different enemy.

The strange theory that a war that was already lost in the first four weeks and dragged on uselessly for another four weeks can somehow be won in three weeks in time for a parade. (Is Trump actually contagious?)

Digging up the word “noble” to define and excuse an obscene, pointless war.

Quoting Stalin in 1957 as a reason to ignore huge, expensive sanctions in 2022. The other Western sanctions haven’t even been applied yet.

If all this sounds to you that the mental barrel has been maniacally scraped clean, you’re right. There are no actual working ideas happening.

Rebooting Soviet mythology won’t work

Putin is a product of the Soviet system. That system failed, totally, in a much simpler and far less technically advanced world. The USSR tore itself apart very enthusiastically. Ex-Soviet republics (except the almost literally non-existent Belarus) aren’t noticeably beating the door down to rejoin.

He’s not the only one who thinks the Soviet days were some golden age. Everyone thinks their childhoods were better; few ever realize why they see those days that way.

It wasn’t the Soviet system that raised those generations. It was their parents. Mistaking an ideology for your mother, however, has a few caveats. Some of those caveats include a quite real risk of a rather large nuclear war and quite likely massive implosion of Russia as a nation.

A very dangerous mindset

This is the mindset that could well start that nuclear war, no hyperbole required. There’s a very consistent pathological pattern here. Misreading the now extremely hostile West, misreading Ukraine, totally misreading military realities; it’s all exactly the same logic.

According to this logic, escalation would be a low-risk option. Russia’s battered, baffled military could barely engage, and not possibly survive, a war with NATO, but that’s OK, too, because the same logic says so. …And for absolutely no other reason.

Talking nukes is also OK because nobody believes a nuclear war is possible. This logic ignores the fact that Russia has been systemically breaking faith on a routine basis for months now.

The logic also miraculously leaves out its own failings. There’s no trust left on the other side, and there wasn’t much to start with. Russia says one thing and does the exact opposite on a routine basis. It’s infantile. It’s like a young, stupid kid who obviously always cheats at a game and is about as unpredictable.

This is “the boy who cried nukes” a few times too often. There’s a reason for that. Also utterly lost is any faith in Russia’s sanity. What’s now expected from Russia is the most counterproductive, most irrational option in all scenarios. The most unrealistic choice likeliest to kill the most Russians is the one expected to be made.

That’s the very mundane reason a nuclear war is credible. Idiots do idiotic things. Delusional paranoid idiots are a lot worse. Paranoia has a habit of destroying paranoid people.

Before the Ukraine war, Russia had no reason for paranoia. Nobody gave a damn what Russia did or said. Ideologies, particularly self-serving ideologies, are a dime a dozen. They’re just slightly amped-up conspiracy theories in which you’re always right and everyone else is wrong.

…But when all this constant utter BS comes with nukes, it’s a very different ball game. How could anyone believe that after all these mistakes Russia wouldn’t make one last, fatal, mistake?

That’s the real danger. Nobody trusts Russian judgment anymore. One false move and the world may have about 20 minutes to live.

I have to ask – How brilliant is everyone feeling?

Now do yourself a favor and go watch some furballs having fun. It’s much less annoying than writing about what could well be the most avoidable mass extinction in the history of the Earth.

