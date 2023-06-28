Op-Ed: The world’s first AI-era advertising election in 2024  — The new cultural crack house is opening soon

OpenAI's ChatGPT is coming under greater regulatory scrutiny - Copyright AFP Fabrice COFFRINI

There’s some long-overdue justice in the fact that the advertising industry is facing obliteration with the rise of AI. Advertising will become the Fiverr of the future. You’ll get paid peanuts on big ad budgets. That should sound familiar to most people in the industry.

There’s plenty of reason to celebrate the demise of current types of advertising. The OCD nature of truly useless, unavoidable online ads is hideous. Never mind what you’re watching, you’re now watching 15 seconds of nothing.

These ads are horrendously placed without regard to market, audience, or relevance. Obviously, nobody cares if they sell anything. They’re there specifically to obstruct whatever you want to watch on your media. They’re there because someone makes a few cents of a pay-per-click.

It’s about to get a lot worse, with big money rolling in.

It’s the sheer quantity and scale of crud that AI can produce 24/7 that spells the end of old-style advertising. These ads can also come looking for you, too, based on your user data. It’s already annoying people with “junk news”. It’s anyone’s guess what social media will do with it.

The net result can only be unlimited ads invading your space. The most commonly cited of the new ads is “Synthetic Summer”. It’s an American backyard lifestyle ad which includes a 90s off-key rock band, awkward rhythm, and babbling lyrics.

According to the subs, there are also no real people featured. It’s exactly what you don’t want to see or hear when the Inevitable Barfing Doom happens after that eight beers too many. It IS intrusive, even after a few seconds.

Psychoactive advertising? Yes. It’s Motivation 101, a herd-joining exercise, based on absolutely nothing.

This is the other highly strung rubber band on the elegant instrument of AI advertising. It basically pokes you with a stick. The stick is that unavoidable instinctive response that something looks wrong because it is wrong. That’s what makes you look. Simple, huh?

Now apply this adorably obscene methodology to the 2024 election. Bots were bad; AI ads will be much worse. These AI ads do not require people, facts, literacy, sanity, or anything else.

They don’t even really require politicians or political parties. How odd. Any non-existent idiot can now tell you who to hate. Can’t you just imagine the dead-looking moldy guys in the crypt adding terabytes of hate speech to the language models?

The fan is not only about to get hit, it’s about to OD.

