Op-Ed: The West is looking very bad. What’s the next total failure?

Ukraine’s current situation proves the degeneracy of Western politics. Decades of political partisan trash talk has led to this. Decisions are few, babble is common, and reiteration of dogma isn’t getting any sort of results.

Russia’s ham-fisted F-grade attack isn’t really all that impressive. It’s slow and clumsy. It looks positively bureaucratic in some ways. It’s also looking costly. Ukrainians have even taken back some Russian gains. But with no support, Ukraine is fighting for its life with nothing but sympathetic rhetoric from the West.

The West had many years to consider the issues in Ukraine, particularly since 2014. The smart move would have been to at least create a working dialog with Ukraine economically and militarily. That obviously didn’t happen.

Failed politics

Ukraine could have built more bridges with the West, but Ukrainian domestic politics effectively stopped that. A pro-Russian government was removed in 2014, but a lot of time was lost.

In Europe, major player Germany has been reluctant to even consider military issues. NATO has been soft-pedaling for a long time. That’s understandable but impractical.

Russian moves have made it obvious that there’s an unavoidable issue building up in the east. Putin’s single-minded view of NATO is perhaps cynical, perhaps based on Russian military views of NATO, but these issues won’t go away.

The Russian demand for NATO membership of eastern European states since 1997 to be reversed seems unequivocal. It also takes no account of the wishes of those countries. It’s an ongoing issue for Putin, cynical or otherwise. That makes it an ongoing issue for the West whether the West likes it or not.

In the face of this obvious situation, The US is still lugging around the legacy of the Republican meltdown, the QAnon freaks, and the rabid right. Putin fanboy Trump is still roaming around. The Republicans have been conspicuously silent on Ukraine except to absurdly blame Biden for the Russian invasion.

That doesn’t bode well for the mid-terms and the future. It also bodes very ill for the US in a global sense. The perception of US weakness and indecision is truly growing by the second and has been since Trump’s imbecile and totally inaccurate remarks about NATO.

What might have been and might still be

The US and NATO did have military options. Brinkmanship Putin-style can be countered by brinkmanship without too much trouble. The arrival of serious combat capacities like F22 Raptors, F15 Eagles and rapid response forces in Europe and setting up a defense zone in western Ukraine could well have been enough to deter an attack.

Also important – Humanitarian assistance to refugees should be a top priority. Aid and medical support will be required. That can be done and has been done in some places effectively. That humanitarian support should be free of any risk of involvement in military actions.

These moves could still have some effect. Putin is obviously sure he’s facing no issues from the West. To have that assumption in question might be enough.

Press coverage

To say the coverage has been repetitive and treading water would be flattery. The press is understandably limited and Ukraine doesn’t have the resources to embed journalists. That said, location names and the situation on the ground are positively opaque.

Who and what are where aren’t exactly clear, and the situation is being talked about, not actually defined at all well. This’s hardly adequate in an age of instant global communications.

There’s a human side to this – People in Ukraine looking for international information, as they must, would be seeing nothing of the slightest use to them. That has to stop. Ukrainians in Europe could help with useful information if they’re allowed to, as well.