Op-Ed: The UK’s new tax regime was inevitable. Expect that worldwide.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves prepares to present the first budget of the new Labour government - Copyright POOL/AFP Hollie Adams

The much-whined-about UK budget reflects the accumulated debris of a 50-year-old mindset that doesn’t work anymore. The abysmal state of the NHS, the degradation of the high streets, and the inexcusable sewer outfalls are all basically the same thing.

Let’s ignore 8 years of corruption, incompetence, stupidity, and illiteracy in basic government operations and focus on the good side. The UK is in a quite unnecessary deep hole of its own making, yet again.

Brexit was a magnum bullet in the heart of UK revenue. Leaving the EU also left a good working system and added a catastrophically unmanageable dimension to UK trade. That’s the bottom line.

A lack of revenue and a quite obscene level of smug tax evasion don’t make a good mix. It’s a culture of lack of money and non-payment. The theory that it’s OK because a pack of pathetic old Etonian idiots feel a bit better about themselves doesn’t translate into billions of pounds of lost money.

I’ve been calling it “Dunkirk in reverse” for years. Seems I was right.

There’s a much bigger and far more dangerous issue here that’s almost unquantifiable. It’s not about someone having a few less luxury yachts for breakfast. It’s about the incredibly shabby state of public finances in the US, UK, and other countries.

If you make such a mess of revenue for such a long time, higher taxes are the only way out. Countries can’t run at a loss forever. Debts pile up, and the creditors expect those debts to be paid.

The UK is looking at bond issues to cover the debt and get some hard cash. It’s the right traditional answer but look at the sheer grotesquery of the question.

It’s a situation that never needed to happen. Sprinkling billions of pounds over one’s gargoyle-like little chums and their quaint financial hobbies does not equate to good government.

Privatization has a role in this abyss. Selling off cash cows doesn’t help. Thatcher was one of the pioneers of giving away public assets. Prices have just kept spiking.

Basic equation:

Paying multiples of fees for the same old things makes no sense even in theory. (Particularly when your grandparents paid for the infrastructure, etc.)The fact that prices keep rising means that the fees are worth less. Therefore, the fees have to rise to keep up. It’s a self-perpetuating obscenity.

The big cliff for revenue is that the sheer amount of money required to maintain government at any level is also constantly rising out of control.

It’s out of control specifically because some prehistoric fool decided that free enterprise doesn’t need any safety rails.

The revenue base is also due for a major and probably cataclysmic shakeup:

Income taxes, for example, aren’t much of an option when unemployment is likely to be the norm. How do you get a mortgage or anything else when you have two jobs in 5 years? With a Ouija board?

No income doesn’t do much to support indirect consumer taxes, either. People with no money tend to do a lot less business, for some reason.

Business taxes could be rewritten by extra-jurisdictional factors, like moving your business to an AI server in another country.

For politicians, those wondrous sources of nothing in particular, that means no money to pay for promises.

It’s all well and good for conservatives to pine for a nicer Stone Age, but it ain’t gonna happen. It’s fine for my side of the fence, the pedantic and insufferably verbose progressives, to wax lyrical about theories and do nothing useful.

Both of these idiotic ideological imbecilities are staring economic death in the face. They obviously have no idea what to do about any of it.

Expect tax rises in a country near you, and soon.

Another option is to expect sanity. Point made?