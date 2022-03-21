Op-Ed: The Russian military – The future might get a lot worse, fast

Russian tanks have been widely ridiculed in internet memes - Copyright AFP/File Anatolii Stepanov

Despite appearances, the whole of the Russian military isn’t engaged in Ukraine. Elite forces and advanced weaponry are being held back. There are no SU 35s, for example, just older planes. The conscripts and National Guard units (which report directly to Putin) aren’t first line troops.

At around 3 million active and reserve troops, the army is large. The deployment around Russia’s borders needs a massive support network. The current deployment in Ukraine includes about 200 to 300 thousand troops. Add to this an ongoing feed of extra troops and equipment, and the total deployment is about 40% of Russia’s combat capacity. (This is assuming figures supplied for troops in Ukraine are anything like accurate.)

Top quality troops in Ukraine include airborne and marines, special forces and other highly trained troops. These forces are far more combat effective than the miserable conscripts, but they’ve taken a serious battering.

The war in Ukraine has exposed multiple serious issues for the Russian military command:

According to many reports, they weren’t even really asked about this war. “Just go and do it” seems to be the net level of consultation with Putin.

The front line presence of conscripts and their clearly inadequate combat capabilities indicates very little comprehension of military basics.

Russian intelligence seems to have made every possible mistake in evaluating Ukraine as a military target. Again, the army was clearly out of the loop.

The current situation indicates a clear lack of understanding of the extreme seriousness of Russia’s situation on the ground. Unsustainable losses of troops and equipment are grinding down the invasion force severely on a daily basis.

At the stated casualty rate, combat elements of the original invasion force will cease to exist in a few months. Several major combat units are already described as “destroyed”.

In effect, the role of the Russian military command in any strategic planning seems to be non-existent, or at best, at janitor level, in a deteriorating situation.

Their options are to continue to send more troops into the fire, or more sensibly, to withdraw from Kyiv and other unwinnable battles into supportable positions. They won’t be allowed to withdraw for any number of non-military reasons, so the slaughter and lack of results will continue.

A grim and thankless future

As if that wasn’t bad enough – The big issue facing Russia’s military is the future. If the present is godawful, the future could be truly, fatally, disastrous.

Scenario 1

Any escalation into a war with NATO would be utterly catastrophic for the Russian military. Russia’s high-end military assets aren’t necessarily pushovers, but they’d be simply overwhelmed. The held-back elite units would be fighting a far superior force on their own, taking heavy losses, with no backup, no logistics, and no functional reserves.

At some point in this scenario, Russian troops are quite likely to take exception to their participation in a truly mindless, unwinnable, murderous conflict. They may desert, or simply refuse to fight. (That’s already happening in Ukraine.)

Further probably desperate escalation with the West could result in an actual nuclear war. Russia would be utterly destroyed in an all-out nuclear exchange. The Russian military would be responsible for carrying out such a suicidal policy. No military professional could be enthusiastic about such a task. They may actively try to prevent it. They could even turn their missiles on the government.

Scenario 2

The sheer scale of disruption of the Russian economy is likely to cause economic dysfunction and civil unrest. Some Russians are already emigrating, and others are talking about a return of the miseries of the 1990s. The Russian military is traditionally involved in managing unrest. That means more deployments, all over Russia, particularly in large population centers, if the unrest is severe.

Anti-Putin sentiment could cause internal upheavals, coordinated or uncoordinated, but highly disruptive. There’s already a clear sound of genuine fury in many of the comments from Russians affected by the war and economic issues. If that fury solidifies into action, things can get nasty, fast, and nationwide.

That puts the Russian military in the utterly thankless situation of fighting a potential civil war, fighting against Putin supporters and the FSB the KGB’s successor organization, and its operatives. This is another situation no military professional could enter into with any enthusiasm.

Scenario 3

The FSB is routinely monitoring the Russian military. Putin appointees run the military. Commanders outside the enchanted world of the appointees would be at risk of liquidation. Any action perceived as anti-Putin could be fatal for commanders at all levels.

A chain reaction of local responses to actions by FSB or other elements could set off a military civil war. The Russian military isn’t exactly happy now. Pushing it harder would eventually backfire, badly. Command breakdown and operational chaos would instantly paralyse Russian military operations across a wide spectrum.

In Ukraine, this chaotic situation would be the end of operations. Command would be non-existent. Current forces would be out of support and quite possibly fighting each other. The Ukraine war would be lost, appropriately, by the people who started it.

Just one more thing, but it may well define the future of Russia for decades to come: These scenarios would be true “Russian tragedies” affecting tens of millions of people. A lot of people would die, and the Russian people, as usual, would suffer severely.