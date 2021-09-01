Op/Ed: The latest round of laws passed by Texas lawmakers puts us closer to losing our democracy

Brilliant argument to keep Roe vs Wade Source - Malcolm Murdoch from London, UK, CC SA 2.0.

On Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 666 new laws will go into effect in Texas, passed by the Republican-led state Legislature in the 2021 regular session. Among them are top conservative priorities passed in other red states around the country this year, but none as big as Texas with more than 29 million residents.

While many of the laws may be mundane and necessary, many more of them are the result of a Conservative Republican agenda that is close to the politics of authoritarian rule.

And being the thinker that I am, I looked closer into the new voting laws, the abortion ban, the banning of critical race theory, the laws banning orderly protests, the banning of homeless encampments, and perhaps the scariest – the permitless carry law.

And this is what, to me, is the scariest thing about all these new laws in Texas. Other Republican-led states are jumping on this political bandwagon and trying to pass similar laws.

What is an authoritarian government?

There is one major difference between a Democracy and an authoritarian government. In a Democracy, people have a greater say in political affairs, get to choose who leads them, and there are checks and balances on executive power.

A free press, an independent judiciary, the ability for civil society to get organized, and free speech are all pillars of democracy. Each of these aspects is crucial to allow scrutiny of the government’s actions. In a democracy, the ability to criticize the government makes it possible for people to speak their minds, which in turn encourages creativity, innovation, and improvement.

An authoritarian government is more closely tied to one person or group of people in power, who restrict the ability of the population to decide their own future and to think for themselves.

In an authoritarian government, all it takes is one charismatic leader, some sort of crisis, such as the coronavirus pandemic, and a population that is scared. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis in the United States set the stage.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an opportunity for some Republicans to consolidate power and strengthen their grip on the country, politically, and in their control of the voting base.

Texas laws are restrictive

As for the voting laws in Texas, besides the big one, everyone is talking about, there are some less-talked-about-voting laws that take effect Wednesday.

NPR.org is reporting that “one bans Texas voters from registering using a post office box as their address, another allows the secretary of state to cut funds for voter registrars that fail to remove certain people from the rolls and one more makes it harder to apply for a mail-in ballot for medical reasons.”

Texas’ new abortion law, which went into effect Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court did not weigh in, could prevent the vast majority of abortions in the state.

Under this law, abortion is banned once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can come as early as six weeks after conception. Texas has not set any criminal penalties for violating the ban. Instead, the law allows private citizens to sue anyone who helps someone get an abortion.

This amounts to setting up a situation where people are going to be fearing their neighbors and friends and inevitably lead to bloodshed.

The majority of people, when asked, have no idea what Critical Race Theory means, including most lawmakers, yet Texas Republicans don’t want teachers in their state to teach it – regardless.

The House bill was sponsored by Rep. Steve Toth, a Republican, who says the new law is aimed at teaching complex subjects such as slavery and racism without making white children feel guilty. Well, Duhhh…

As for protestors blocking entrances, this law seems to apply to blocking hospital entrances, based on a demonstration in California that resulted in protesters blocking two deputies from entering an emergency room.

The ban on homeless encampments came after the city of Austin decriminalized homeless camping in 2019, a measure that Austin voters voted to overturn in May. But, regardless, the state legislature has upped the penalty for being homeless and camping on the street, making it a new class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

The whole point – in a nutshell

I sit here, and can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of people who say they won’t wear a mask that would protect them and others from a deadly virus because they say the rule is an “infringement on their civil rights.”

I watch the news clips of people ranting in school board meetings and on the streets, beating on each other and screaming loudly, yet, like sheep being led to the slaughter, these same people accept the new laws that take away so many of their freedoms.

And I wonder – where is the sense in this.