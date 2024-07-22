Op-Ed: The guy who cleaned up the supercluster since Jan 6 pulls out. Now what, geniuses?

Biden has said it is in the interest of the country and his party for someone else to take on Donald Trump in November - Copyright AFP Olivier Douliery

Joe Biden didn’t get much applause for the marathon cleanup he did after he took office on Jan 6, 2020. He was literally in the thick of it from day one. This outcome and the sheer ingratitude for his work may be some sort of record.

It’s a matter of opinion whether any American president has ever had to deal with such dysfunction at a national level. Nothing works anymore, guys. Maybe you wanna check that out? Nope?

Now, it’s “Gee, old whatsisface ain’t a-runnin’. We better git ourselves a candidate. You remember their names or where to find ‘em?”

“Nope. Guess we better mosey on down to those nice carefully sanitized lobbyists and find out.”

“Shucks.”

This is organization? You couldn’t run a play date with a couple of plush toys like this.

You absolute trash.

No internal criticism. No, “We could have done that better”, or anything else. Four months out from the election, and this is the whole message. Nope, weren’t us, nohow. Never mind the fact he blitzed Trump for funding. Never mind his almost-unanimous delegates situation, etc.

…And you guys have the nerve to use the word “cognition” on the subject of anyone or anything else? Ever hear of situational awareness?

Biden may be well out of this race. He can at least say he’s earned a rest. His back won’t have so much cutlery in it, either.,

The Democrats can’t say that.

We’ll leave out the bit about total lack of interest in his personal wellbeing. Extras with a single second of camera time in used car commercials get more attention than he did.

We’ll overlook the mindless acceptance of the barrages of negatives fired at Biden for a long while before the debate by “liberal” news media. All of this brilliance happened obviously without a clue what to do next. The sheer pathos of this mess is appalling.

We’ll also miraculously somehow ignore the fact that America itself is in a very serious hole and it’s not climbing out. Everyone does ignore that for some reason.

It’s in a hole largely because American politics no longer has anything to do with the wellbeing of the country in any form. They the People are on the wrong end of the stick as usual. They’re sick, broke and worrying about keeping a roof over their heads. That’s not an election issue, either.

None of the systemic issues is even getting a mention. Nobody’s even talking about actual fixes for any of it.

…But that’s OK. With god presumably on someone’s side and the collective IQ of a single piece of Styrofoam, us good old down-home geniuses, whoever we are, will prevail.

God help America, because you clowns sure aren’t helping at all.

__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.