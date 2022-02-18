Op/Ed: The GOP is seizing any political opportunity to disrupt the Joe Biden presidency

Trucks lined up on Ambassador Bridge Feb 8, 2022 in Windsor/Detroit. Source - The Unknown Videographer. CC SA 3.0.

The same Republicans who rushed to criminalize highway protests in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter protests are celebrating anti-vaccine truckers in Canada in 2022. Imagine that.

“I hope the truckers do come to America and I hope they clog up cities,” Trumpist Kentucky Senator Rand Paul declared, according to WGBH.com. And he’ll probably get his wish.

Perhaps, even worse, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last year signed an anti-rioting law that stiffened penalties for protesters who blocked roads and even gave some legal protection to drivers who ran them over. Thankfully, in September 2021, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee struck down the law, ruling it unconstitutional.

What was particularly obnoxious about the DeSantis law was that he also wanted to extend the state’s “stand-your-ground” laws that would have granted legal immunity to drivers claiming to have unintentionally killed or injured protesters disrupting traffic.

But DeSantis did an about-face when the Canadian trucker protests began and ended up putting Ottawa’s government and citizens under siege. DeSantis gleefully tweeted an all-caps “TRUCK YEAH.”

And readers may remember that it was DeSantis who decided to have his Attorney General investigate GoFundMe after it froze the Freedom Convoy 2022 donations page.

DeSantis said on Twitter it was a fraud for GoFundMe to give the money “to causes of their own choosing,” and he would work with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to investigate. “these donors should be given a refund.”

Black Lives Matter march through downtown Baltimore City. Credit – John Lucia. CC SA 2.0.

Texas senator Ted Cruz told Politico he had sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission demanding an investigation into GoFundMe. The Ohio congressman Jim Jordan similarly decried GoFundMe, reports The Guardian.

And of course, there are many more GOP Trumpsters taking up the flag – hoping trucker protests in the United States will continue with destroying the Canadian and American economies.

Not only has our former president cheered for the Canadian protest, but he went as far as to say this: “The Freedom Convoy is peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far-left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates,” according to CTV News Canada.

And then, Mike Lindell, who is also an advocate for whatever Trump is now spewing, announced the other day he plans to have a helicopter drop pillows into Canada using “little parachutes,” because he wasn’t allowed to cross the border after saying he was not vaccinated for COVID-19.

But here’s the bottom line – Jared Holt, a researcher of extremism, said the double standard by rightwing politicians was part of a strategy by Republicans to favor seizing any political opportunities to disrupt a Joe Biden presidency, rather than choose to be consistent in ideology.

“I think the hypocrisy on display makes evident that this kind rhetoric is best understood as a piece of a broader project and not a hard ideological stance,” said Holt, resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, a non-profit that monitors and combats disinformation online.

And it is probably true that right-wing extremists are going to be working very hard to get something started in this country. One is left to wonder what these Republicans would be saying right now if the Canadian truckers were Black and seeking law-enforcement reforms while interfering with international trade, asks MSNBC.