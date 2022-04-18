Op-Ed: The downsides of a pointless war – ‘Total war’ is leading to future total failure

A Ukrainian police officer bends over bodies covered with tarpaulin after the rocket attack in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine - Copyright AFP FADEL SENNA

You have to wonder what Russia thinks it can achieve in Ukraine. After all this time and so many Russian losses, terror attacks are more common than actual military operations. Shooting up people’s houses is apparently all the Russians can do. Sprinkling mines and dud rounds are the usual patterns.

The “eastern offensive” has now officially begun, despite some failed smaller-scale efforts in the last week or so. …To which the somewhat relevant question must be asked: “So what?” This offensive can’t and won’t change anything.

Total war? Criminal stupidity, more like.

The “total war” approach can’t work. The Russians are using well-documented Soviet WW2 methods. Those methods didn’t work too well then, 80 years ago. Militarily, they’re as stupid and obsolete as the mentality that started this war.

This imbecilic approach is largely fuelled by ex-Soviet rhetoric on Russian TV rather than any sort of logic. There’s no sanity in sight. They’re even talking about invading the West. They really are. It’s grotesque. Seems a lot of Russians don’t like it, too.

Invading with what, just as a matter of interest? Deserters? Empty uniforms? The dead? Tedious verbiage? Smug moronic geriatric corporate criminals? Surly yachts full of annoyed billionaires? Rations with 2015 expiry dates? How terrifying.

Meanwhile, the war crimes are racking up a huge future bill for Russia:

The sheer criminality of Russia’s treatment of Ukrainian civilians also cannot be overlooked or excused. None of these crimes will go away or be forgotten in any haze of parades and babble.

Terror tactics aren’t working, either. Not only do these random attempted murders have no possible military use; they provide endless evidence of Russia’s breaches of law. They’re also creating an environment in which those responsible will be hunted down for decades if necessary, exactly like the Nazis.

The vast number of attacks and atrocities on Ukrainian civilians have also proven the falsehood of Russia’s initial claims. That’s going to be ultra-expensive in more ways than one. Credibility is a priceless commodity in any war and after any war. The Russians have been destroying their own credibility on a routine basis since February.

An unbeatable barrage of facts

Even according to Russia’s own statements, the whole point of this war has never really made any sense at all. Removing a non-existent “Nazi” government, “liberating” something or other which keeps changing; it’s farcical at best.

The bottom line here is much less vague and it’s not going anywhere:

Ukraine has said in so many words it will not cede territory. That effectively means Russia has nothing to bargain with at all.

Using deported Ukrainian civilians as bargaining chips can’t work either. Any attempt to do so will result in more severe punitive measures against Russia. This option can be considered pre-rejected.

There will be no diplomatic solution in the big picture, ever, unless Russia leaves Ukraine and returns deported civilians. Also required will be some sort of compensation to Ukraine.

Ukraine and the West have no reason to even pretend to tolerate occupied areas, the theft of Crimea, “autonomous regions” or anything else. Russia is in no position whatsoever to dictate anything to anyone. The price of failure is extremely high already, and getting higher.

The total military failure has immediate consequences which apply right now. Even escalation cannot change that fact. Russia can’t win this war on the ground anyway. Even local successes have been very hard to come by and invariably can’t be held. The Russian military is grinding its gearbox down to dust.

They’re running out of troops. They’re even advertising for recruits as tank drivers and artillery operators. There’s only one way you can run out of people in these roles. It’s an unequivocal admission of the scale of Russian losses.

In the extremely unlikely event that the “eastern offensive” achieves anything at all, it will be at considerable cost to the Russian military. This depleted force will then have to try to face the much larger, reinforced, and almost totally unscathed main force of the Ukrainian military. It will be Kyiv 2.0, in effect.

The point being…?

One of the most consistent things about self-serving delusions is that they justify themselves with other delusions. Objectivity only gets in the way. Nothing at all can or will be achieved by prolonging this war except more dead people and destroyed homes.

It’s far too high a price to pay for political drivel. Russia is piling future disasters on its current defeats. Total war will bring nothing but total disaster for Russia.