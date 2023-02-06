Op-Ed: Talking the world into a war with China – How stupid can you get?

The detection of the Chinese balloon over North America prompted the cancellation of a planned visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken - Copyright AFP Mahmut BOZARSLAN

The news about Chinese rhetoric and anti-Chinese rhetoric around the world are sending a message. Not about a war with China, though. They’re sending a message about total inability to manage reality on both sides.

A balloon or two was enough to set off all this warmongering rubbish. The headlines are writing history, as usual. This is pretty much how most wars start. They build up in a series of incremental idiocies. A weather balloon is a reason for World War 3? No, it isn’t.

You’d think it was, watching the coverage. This could be the first time the world has literally talked itself into a major war. “Interesting times”, indeed.

The balloons aren’t even a big deal, of themselves. It’s hard to contemplate a less efficient method of spying. Absolutely nothing, and certainly not any sort of definitive intelligence, is even known about what’s in the balloons, yet.

So we’re now one step away from crispy noodles being a basis for war.

The world does not need a war. Things are quite bad enough and likely to get a lot worse. China is in no shape to fight a war. China is in the middle of a serious drought, economic dysfunction, and financial shocks on a more or less continuous basis. The rest of the world has similar issues, and the same drought in the northern hemisphere.

Meanwhile, an actual war in Ukraine, with hundreds of square kilometres of obliterated wasteland and millions of displaced people, apparently isn’t sending a message. The trillions of dollars’ worth of damage doesn’t rate a mention, either.

The great minds that delivered this pole-to-pole sewer of a world know better.

After all – There are principles at stake in a Third World War.

There must be.

Big, stupid, principles.

This isn’t about democracy vs communism. Both are tired ghosts of themselves. The West is a joke, and a bad one, espousing principles it usually can’t even spell, let alone put into practice. Communism had to become capitalist to work at all. Meanwhile, Western capitalism can’t even afford itself.

Practice and principles are different things in this lost-in-its-own BS world. What’s not being done about global catastrophes doesn’t need mentioning. The default solution seems to be to fail miserably and expensively to deal with anything. In context, a global war seems about as intelligent as anything else anyone’s doing.

High-altitude balloons offer an alternative to planes and satellites for research, weather observation or espionage. — © AFP

With 8 billion people already at risk from multiple real disasters, a war seems like a Get Out of Jail card for the stupid. If you can’t deal with the problems, blow everyone up. Who needs a future when you could have a real dandy war and a press release instead?

There’s a psychological angle here, and it’s bizarre. All the dystopian drivel over all these years seems to have made people assume a post-apocalyptic cliché is inevitable. Try avoiding that imagery for a minute. It’s not easy. Mad Max meets the Muppets. Sure.

Politically, existentially, whatever, it just depends which hypocrites you’re siding with. The socioeconomic story so far is that everything possible to prevent the future is what happens.

There are obviously enough lunatics to obstruct anything that needs doing. Add a sprinkling of ridiculous, incompetent, egotistical, criminal, totally corrupt idiots, and problem solved.

An insane media is all you need.

