Op-Ed: Taliban ‘conquers’ a vacuum as US defeats itself, yet again

As the Taliban take over Afghanistan, a nasty but obvious truth has again emerged. The US simply doesn’t know how to win these wars. From the obsolete, horrendously overpriced “boots on the ground” theory to supporting feeble corrupt disunited, and ineffective governments, it’s the usual story since Vietnam. The military wins wars; US politics loses them.

The US entered Afghanistan to eliminate Al Qaeda. The country was just starting its third decade of internal warfare after the abortive Soviet invasion came and went. After 911, a lot of Americans entered the military and fought in Afghanistan. So did many American contractors.

Pundits in 2001 monotonously predicted the US would get bogged down in Afghanistan. They were right in basic theory, but for the wrong reasons and a very different military outcome. The war was twice as long as Vietnam, but with about 10% of the Vietnam War casualties.

A potted history

The US and allies did basically beat Al Qaeda and the Taliban and shrink them drastically at first. Militarily, they were totally outmatched. Al Qaeda was effectively eclipsed in the terrorist pantheon. The Taliban went into deep cover and stayed there for quite a while. Fighting was pretty tough and frequent, but one-sided.

Unlike Iraq, a miscellany of lousy calls, contractor corruption, and bad US habits, Afghanistan was far more businesslike from the military perspective. …Until the endless circus of US politics got involved. The result was a cluster of extraordinary imbecility, even by historical standards.

US politics is the hereditary curse of the US military. Political objectives can’t be functionally the same as military objectives. The military has to get things done. Politics sets absurd parameters for what is supposedly being done. It’s a godawful mix.

A brief but pungent story:

The relationship with Pakistan, a Taliban covert supporter, was the epitome of missing all points for the US. Convoys of supplies were sent through dangerous areas and smashed up regularly. In the face of well-publicized support from Pakistan’s intelligence services for the Taliban, nothing much was ever done, securing Taliban support across the border.

(To illustrate- Taliban forces were regularly able to engage in large, prolonged firefights in recent years. That means a lot of ammo, a lot of support, and a lot of back-end training, etc. Where did the US governments think this support was coming from, Etsy? That very basic message apparently never got through to Washington in 20 years.)

The Pashtun, hosts of the Taliban, were ignored in the 2-dimensional political relationships game. The Pashtun and Afghan governments past and present were never on good terms. Afghanistan’s south, where Taliban supplies and reinforcements were staged and supported, is entirely Pashtun country. (The local Pashtun took a dislike to the Taliban in on region. The Pakistani army obligingly sent Pashtun Pakistani army troops to clear the region, which they did easily in a few weeks with Pashtun cooperation and minimal casualties. It apparently never occurred to the US to get the Pashtun onside.)

Islamic State arrived in Afghanistan after getting kicked out of most of the rest of the Middle East. They fought with the Taliban in various engagements. This instant, at one point dramatic, weakening of the Taliban was never exploited. By this stage, US policy was all over the place and pointed anywhere but focused on effective outcomes.

The military side of the equation

Afghanistan was a case of misguided military superiority vs one-track-minded focused opposition:

Strategically, the original aim of the war, to end a threat to the US itself, achieved part of the goal. The objective then blurred into a vague series of political euphemisms.

Tactically, the Taliban never had an effective response to the US ability to strike anywhere in the country with overwhelming force. Heavy-hitting strikes could have been conducted from outside Afghanistan, with ease.

They also had no answer to US airpower in any sense. This was a winning hand in so many ways, and the US fumbled it.

“Boots on the ground” negated this US advantage to some extent, creating targets for the Taliban, requiring massive support, and creating internal security issues.

A ridiculous assumption that the Afghan army, as multi-polar as the rest of the shattered country, could take over became US political dogma. An “Afghan army” since 1979 could take months finding out who or what it’s fighting for in any given year. This really was Vietnam v2.0; nothing at all was learned in those 50 years. Facts were ignored and as usual, political dogma became policy.

The “body bag factor” was never really a factor. 38,000 people die on US roads every year. Gun violence kills about 20,000 per year. A total of about 6,000 Americans died in Afghanistan in 20 years, an average of say 300 per year. …So where was the political comprehension? Lost as usual.

Taliban casualties are unclear and not likely to be made public. A very rough, unreliable estimate is about 10 Taliban casualties to one Allied. Civilian casualties are estimated at about a quarter of a million.

A long, mismanaged, unfocused war can’t be a good war. The original effective objectivity and determination were replaced by verbose dithering and press releases.

Global ramifications

The opportunity to finally beat this standardized form of traditional guerrilla warfare was well and truly blown. That’s the real defeat. The whole methodology of modern terrorism could have been finally beaten decisively. That really would have been “game over” for these murderous gangs of mercenary thugs.

The Taliban simply out-waited the US. That was known, as well as predicted, and again and again, the US missed this very obvious point.

There is an upside in this epic cluster of ham-fisted mishandlings. It’s been the axiomatic theory for American opponents in the past that the US couldn’t fight a guerrilla war. That was wrong, despite so many mistakes. The Taliban were nearly completely neutralized for a very long time, (2001-2014) even with such expensive, clumsy US tactics.

Meanwhile, back in the nest of the serial birdbrains

Questions abound. They’re the same questions as for the last 50 years:

Will the US ever learn to cut its own losses by better tactics and combat economics? They did to a very large extent, this time, but missed the prize.

Will US governments ever realize that beating guerrillas must be systemic, beating their methods, not just fighting “whatever” mindlessly?

Will US governments ever stop supporting useless, unreliable, local regimes?

Will the US military and US governments ever get on the same page with these wars?

The moral of the story is to set clear objectives at all levels and work toward those goals. Nothing else can work.