Op-Ed: Tales of Russian behavior are hideous, and now verified – What’s going to be done about it?

The charred remains of a husband and wife north of Kyiv are pretty unambiguous testimony to Russian presence. Their child survived. They were murdered. The Russian troops tried to cover up the evidence. A short BBC documentary followed up Ukrainian troops as they liberated Irpin, and within a very short time, the ongoing horror stories started emerging.

The Nazis could have done this. This fraudulent war, conducted by criminals, needs very little explanation. This could easily be World War 2 all over again. The same mentality, the same methods, the same maniacal lies, are all there. I’ve seen little old ladies and an old man with his shopping cart dead in the street. No possible threat to anyone, and they’re dead.

What the hell kind of “troops” fight like this? These are soldiers? Says who? Heroically mowing down grannies? Against Ukrainian troops, they’re rabbits. Against grannies, they’re supermen?

The trouble with Putin’s Utopia is that it’s full of exactly things like this and people like these murdering scum. As the Ukrainians push this army of cowardly cretins back, the stories from survivors are piling up horrendously. The expression “war crimes” hardly does justice to the reality.

Watching online we can’t feel the misery or smell the war as it is. We can’t really grasp the effects of the fact that someone’s family has been obliterated for a stupid bit of geopolitics.

President Zelensky was almost too right in his speech to the Australian Parliament – This is an old evil, a horrible past coming back to life and this is what it does. It has no place in humanity, or this world, or this century.

Ironically, the “existential threat” Putin and his officials keep muttering about is directly related to that evil. Russia is where the evil came back to life. There is no rationale. There never was a justification. Ukraine was and is no threat. NATO can’t start wars. Now thousands have died on the basis of a blatant lie.

Global anger is now focused entirely on Russia. That anger is quite genuine. Raising the threat of nuclear war has instantly antagonized those who remember the truly hideous proxy wars of the Cold War. (Vietnam, Korea, Cambodia, the Israeli wars, and their less well-known regional and local atrocities.)

Younger people are angered by a prehistoric pointless obscenity threatening their futures. What right does Stalin’s ghost have to threaten them?

Lies, more lies, and apologia in extremis

And the BS just keeps on oozing into the headlines. To quote Berthold Brecht just before World War 2 – “The bitch is giving birth again”. Maybe not, this time. A rather unlikely incident in Belgorod, just outside Ukraine, may be a false flag, but the world’s not buying it.

The world wouldn’t at all mind Ukraine delivering some payback outside its borders, but the Ukrainians say they didn’t do it. One reason that’s quite likely is that such an operation is pretty much entirely irrelevant to their own operations. Nice, yes; necessary, no.

It would also require Russian air security to be in a coma for helicopters to stage a strike of that kind. Just not plausible. If this alleged “attack” is some trumped-up reason for escalation, it’s already dead meat as an excuse.

Another way of looking at this and other Kremlin apologia is that the madness is trying to keep itself alive. Having lost, the idea is to keep fighting. Having trashed the next decade in future sanctions, they want to make it worse?

The apologia continues on the ground. The Russians are “regrouping”, according to both the Kremlin and media sources.

Regrouping what, may one enquire ever so sweetly?

A proven incompetent cowering criminal rabble? The thousands of vehicles they’ve lost are springing majestically back to life? A collection of fat useless imbeciles who got their young people killed like that?

Come off it. The forces that so very obviously didn’t take their objectives when at full strength are hardly likely to suddenly take the Donbas now. They’re being pushed back, not falling back, or more likely, they’re running away.

The question: What to do about it?

There’s a lot that can be done. One of the more obvious options is a good use of munitions on these war criminals A Javelin or a bullet can be quicker and cheaper than a court, and far more appropriate.

The usual legal theatrical exercises have to go too. This isn’t Bosnia where a handful of convictions supposedly un-kill thousands of people. The legal response should be Nuremberg v2.0. The 21st century should draw a permanent line for these inexcusable atrocities.

Unenforceable laws aren’t laws. They’re insults to humanity. International law has to mean something and you’ve got a hell of a case study right there in Ukraine.

As for Russia – There’s a simple way to fix this problem. Do the Russian people want to live in their hideous past for another century? Does the seemingly hereditary nuclear ulcer have to exist at all? Fix that, and you won’t have a World War 3. Think about it.

