Op-Ed: Stephanie Ryann releases the greatest original Christmas song and video of 2021 — ‘What Christmas Means To Me’

Stephanie Ryann releases 'What Christmas Means to Me' music video. Photo Credit: Dutch Lion Productions

Country artist Stephanie Ryann released the greatest original Christmas song and music video of 2021 with “What Christmas Means To Me.” Digital Journal has the recap.

The official music video for “What Christmas Means to Me” may be seen below. It was written by Stephanie Ryann and Levi Moore, and produced by Brent Rader, Nashville, Tennessee. The video and production are by Alex and Liane Winter of Dutch Lion Productions.

She was praised for her controlled, angelic vocals, which are sheer bliss. It has such a bittersweet and beautiful message. She is able to honor her loved ones on Earth and those that have passed on (“with angel wings”).

Ryann chatted with Digitial Journal about her holiday song “What Christmas Means to Me,” which is available on digital service providers by clicking here. Well done.

To learn more about Stephanie Ryann, check out her LinkTree page.