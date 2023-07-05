Op-Ed: So you’re a billionaire – Whaddya want, revenge? Capitalism OR democracy 2024

Billionaire Elon Musk will personally cough up a little more than $27 billion in cash in his deal to take over Twitter - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Patrick Pleul

The rampage of cost of living increases and massive profits isn’t hurting the billionaires buying America’s politics and politicians. They’re doing fine, thanks for asking. Marginalizing and obstructing all other issues is obviously no problem.

The problem is whimsy with big bucks behind it. The Kochs want to get rid of Trump. Nobody knows where Musk is on any issue. Meanwhile, these guys are making an estimated $21 million per day as the shanty towns boom.

How patriotic can you get?

This is a huge step backward for democracy. “We the People” aren’t represented at all, even in theory. You’d have to be pretty naïve to think that a billionaire is going to save you from all those other billionaires.

The billionaires are joined at the hip with that other great altruistic charity, corporate America. That’s the people making rents unpayable for a lot of people. There’s no connection between the public and these meeting-dwellers on any subject.

The other issue is the United Sycophants of America, that glee club promoting hate, avarice, and general insanity. Whatever it is, they’re all for it. This is a by-product of the billionaire culture. It’s a caricature of the robber barons, status-free wimps pretending to be somebodies.

Meanwhile, the country is rotting away and nobody’s doing a damn thing. I’m tired of saying this. Back in the Good Old Days, whenever they were, nobody would have believed America could become this broken down and utterly dysfunctional. Fraud was and still is a crime. It’s now a lifestyle. Health was normal. Now it’s an expensive luxury.

Education is a joke. The same guys who don’t even know what government is supposed to do are politicians. SCOTUS can’t even interpret the First Amendment. These are “educated” people? You’re kidding.

Corruption, which always costs big money, is the other national sport. From the great municipal bonds scams to sourcing credit from hostile countries, it’s all OK. Tax evasion costing trillions and causing national debt? Don’t fund the IRS or modernize that antiquated tax system, say the geniuses. Meaning everyone but the people breaking the laws pays for it all.

Put it this way – In this absurd, obscene, deformed, utterly bastardized version of America, unless it has a dollar sign on it, it doesn’t exist. That puts the billionaires in Deity League. Medieval America is up and running.

For elections, just wing it. All you need to do is hire a few nutcases to agree with you. Never try to figure out what that sentence means. You won’t like it. Rich trash don’t know.

Forget MAGA and QAnon. They never mattered anyway. There are no ideologies, just spin for the stupid. They were just the visuals for a PR campaign directed at morons. 2024 will be the Year of the Scumbags. Every pathetic loser who can glue itself onto a political toilet roll will be in it.

This is the America of the billionaires. Sick, insane, lost, overstressed, and paying big money for nothing. Again, the world asks – Where are the adults?