Op-Ed: So now it’s a holy war — Russia ‘fighting Satan’ according to Medvedev.

As president, Medvedev never stepped out of the shadow of Vladimir Putin to whom he owes his political career — © (ONCB) /AFP Handout

In World War 2, a familiar reference was intercepted by the Germans between Russian commanders. “Where does the enemy come from?” asked the command group. “Ask the devil’s grandmother. How do I know where the enemy comes from?” was the reply.

The Germans, according to F.W. von Mellenthin in his famous book Panzer Battles, had noticed that whenever the wheels fell off in a Russian operation, there were a lot of references to the devil and its relations. We may have a similar case now. Dmitry Medvedev has referred to the Ukrainian war as a bid to banish Satan.

First, it was Nazi drug addicts, then it was Ukrainian nationalists, then it was terrorists, and now it’s Satan. Seems to be a moving target. Also seems to be about as focused as any information coming out of Russia these days.

Probably better not to specify who or what the enemy is; people might think you were silly.

Meanwhile, on a less theoretical basis, Putin has asked that Russians in Kherson evacuate the city. The catastrophic failure of the Russians to seriously impact Ukrainian forces seems to be more pertinent than the theological issues.

There is at least a factual situation to deal with here which doesn’t involve mythology or self-righteousness. Kherson is in a hideous tactical situation. The Russians won’t hold Kherson against any significant Ukrainian attack. They couldn’t hold the absurd front they created when they took the region. The Russia withdrawal, according to some sources, was a rout.

Scatology, not theology, might be more appropriate.

Military pundits around the world have been to put it mildly bemused by Russia’s inability to recognize military realities in Ukraine. The 300,000 conscripts are already being deployed. They’re not doing well, to nobody’s surprise. They’ve had less training than any troops on Earth. They’re up against very efficient, determined, and experienced opponents.

The vacuum previously known as the Russian military cannot possibly be unaware of the situation. The look is abysmal. Even the scattergun fire plan of the recent missile strike on anything and everything but military targets is showing some serious flaws.

It indicates that fire planning is being done by people whose connection with this world is debatable are doing the thinking. Military mysticism doesn’t have a good track record. It generally just talks. It doesn’t achieve much.

A more apt use of theology might be to ask what in the name of god does Russia think it’s achieving.

____________________________________________________

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.