Op-Ed: So much spin, too much pre-war politics – Is the world really paying attention?

Russian forces have taken partial control of the eastern city of Severodonetsk, the easternmost city that was still held by Ukraine - Copyright AFP/File Ye Aung THU

The sheer number of ideological and political antiquities and anachronistic world views daily brought to light by the Ukraine war is astonishing. It’s like someone opened up a museum. The prehistoric military perspectives are pretty much the same.

As Russia blunders through another month of tactical trivia and absurd losses, the media also seem determined to prove their ignorance. The Donbas, for example, is “Russian” territory according to Russia and the separatists and nobody else. They’re fighting on “their own” territory. For Ukraine, it’s a sideshow. The war won’t be decided in the Donbas.

Arguably, Ukraine could do a lot better without the Donbas fighting, but it’s also about their homes and their priorities. They can duck and dodge anytime they want. If they’re not doing that, there must be a compelling reason.

Positional warfare is a recipe for casualties. It also allows the Russians to blaze away with their artillery and occasionally hit something. Donbas is also a long way from Ukraine’s core supply, but yet again the Russians have managed to take massive casualties. This “offensive” has been going on without Russia achieving much but a few kilometres of movement.

Russia can barely claim to be achieving anything at all but obscene casualties after these months of fighting. The abysmal mess previously referred to as the Russian military continues to humiliate itself on a daily basis. You’d never guess that from the commentary. Achieving nothing is achieving nothing. …Or is that a bit too hard to understand?

Spin, schmin.

Spin, we are not lacking in this war. Meanwhile, the pundits are pigging out on a range of archaic military and political clichés.

The military spin is pretty unforgivable. The tactics and tactical assessments roaming the world are, well, “quaint”. That’s over-polite. They’re ridiculous. Encirclement, the most expensive and time-consuming tactical solution of all, is considered a good move. That particularly obviously applies to the most inefficient logistics of the lowest quality command and troops in the last 100 years or so. Pincer movements, the most predictable ground tactics, are somehow innovative when conducted in super-slow motion. No, they’re not.

This is the antithesis of best practice conventional warfare. The US demolished the Iraqi army in the last conventional war without bothering with any such tactical tackiness in days, not months. Somehow the dazzling, effervescent minds of global media didn’t and don’t get that.

The political spin is selling various totally wrong and utterly misleading messages all too well:

The hopelessly corrupt Russian military is somehow not a direct result of its equally hopelessly corrupt government. The future of the Russian Federation as a credible, let alone viable, nation somehow isn’t on the line according to someone. Downplaying so many atrocities and a psychopathic level of criminality by Russian troops. (How did this subject get dropped so easily, O Martyrs of Media? Nothing to do with you being chicken-brains and other well-known poultry products, now, is it?) The strange theory that there’s anything at all to negotiate with Russia; Ukraine has said in so many words that no territory will be ceded, end of story in reality, but not in media. The mysterious theory that oil is sacred while blatant genocide is just business as usual. If you ever needed to see the oil sector for the disgusting thing it truly is and always has been, now’s your chance.

By a miraculous coincidence (probably predicted in scriptures somewhere of course), spin is achieving nothing, either. At this rate, the Russians will run out of military capacity soon enough. They’re actually sending in T62 tanks. These things were first seen in 1961. The Russians are even going backward in relation to their inventory? How odd.

On the other hand, these ex-Soviet tanks probably still have their wiring and may actually run. Maybe someone forgot to steal the copper? What next, T34s? Will success spoil Vladimir Putin?

A changed world

Russia has thrown off the mask and proven itself to be just another corrupt, nepotistic dictatorship. The enigma has become an enema. Putin basks in wealth, as do his cronies. This is an inexcusable war under false premises waged by billionaires against neighbors. No more, no less.

The West, for a nice change, isn’t in the wrong. Supporting anyone against this rotting mass of “Russia according to someone”, is an obligation to humanity. The Western response may have been way too slow, and not quick enough to recognize the enemy, but at least it’s happening.

Extrapolate from that point – The future will see Russia, if it exists, as an enemy, with plenty of reason. The Cold War has effectively been replaced by a war against nationalized crime.

The nuclear threats also can’t be ignored. If ever proof of insanity were required, the driveling endless chatter of nuclear war is quite enough. There’s a degree of astonishing naivete in the nuclear chatter. It’s utterly demented and totally unrealistic in so many ways.

Put it this way – If you want to get nuclear-fried, fine. Just don’t think it’ll end there. Consider what might happen if the few billion somewhat singed survivors of a nuclear war got their hands on the people who started it. There may even be some slight level of ingratitude from the people you’ve nuked, perhaps?

The old world ended on February 24, 2022. There’s no going back. So stop pretending there is any going back. The Mindless Beast just happens to be Russian this time, but as usual, it has to be put down.

Far more importantly – There’s other super-urgent business in this world that can’t wait. This revolting distraction has to end, end fast, and end for good.

–