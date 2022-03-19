Op-Ed: Russia’s vanishing army – Deserters, death squads, and ‘attrition’ as strategy

The Ukrainian soldier showed off a Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW)that he said was used to destroy a Russian armoured vehicle - Copyright AFP Patrick BAERT

The actual state of the Russian army in Ukraine is an ongoing saga of chaotic messages from all directions. Hundreds of Russian troops have surrendered. A marine unit refused to leave their ship during an actual landing. Troops are refusing to fire on Ukrainian civilians and being shot or jailed for doing so, according to some reports.

Execution squads roam behind the front lines, like the World War 2 Soviets. This has previously been mentioned by Russian prisoners. If that’s the case, the troops are in pretty bad condition, demotivated, and being put under extreme stress from their own side.

The Czech Republic is talking about offering sanctuary to Russian deserters in the EU. That’s an interesting point because deserters do have refugee status and rights according to UNHCR.

The mere fact that these matters are now serious upfront issues reflects an unwavering light on the reality of Russia’s invasion. The situation has changed from an all-out Russian invasion to protecting the rights of Russian deserters in three weeks!

Another damning circumstance for the Russians is purely military. A bit of perspective:

The Russians lost 15,000 dead in Afghanistan in 10 years. They’ve lost about 12,000 according to the Ukrainians in those three weeks. (I’m now starting to think that could be an underestimate. The Ukrainians obviously can’t count casualties behind Russian lines, and the visible losses to the Russians are extraordinarily severe.)

They’ve now adopted “attrition” as a strategy. This is farcical in a situation where the only real attrition is to their own forces. The deliberate attrition strategy has never worked in any war. It didn’t work in the US Civil War, it didn’t work in World War 1 and World War 2, and it simply can’t work in Ukraine.

Bombarding rubble isn’t much of a tactic, either. The total inability to hit, let alone even seriously inconvenience the Ukrainian military tells its own tale. The Ukrainians are counterattacking, usually successfully, at will.

Tactical dominance is entirely on the Ukrainian side, regardless of theoretical Russian fire superiority. The huge vehicle losses also mean serious loss of mobility for the Russians. Sure, you can replace vehicles, particularly antiques, but you need to have someone to put in those vehicles, don’t you? …And perhaps at least some idea of what to do with them? Or perhaps the slightest chance of success? There’s definitely no indication of that.

It’s not a good look, and the Russians are well aware of that. The Russian official position on anything and everything to do with Ukraine has become one of evasion and ridiculous statements.

For example – To counter the ever-more desperate military situation, they’ve demanded YouTube remove anti-Russian videos. That’ll really change the situation on the ground. Weeks of videos showing nothing but a gigantic scrapyard of Russian vehicles are apparently far more important than the total military disaster in progress.

Reality is telling a very different and uncompromisingly grim story compared to the Russian version of events. What are they expecting to take Kyiv with, press releases? Because they obviously don’t have a chance of ever doing that in military terms.

All that force-shuffling and regrouping has simply led to a military absurdity. Any attack on Kyiv would be certain suicide, destroying whatever’s left of the original forces. They might have got that message.

“Advances” into unoccupied and largely uncontested areas in the south and east are meaningless. Attrition is working very much against the Russians. So is reality. At this rate, there won’t be an actual Russian invasion force left, just whining propagandists.

Ah….Russia… Maybe your kids are trying to tell you something?

Russia could also try acknowledging something its younger people obviously know – This type of war no longer happens in civilized countries. The past was bad enough. Like others in their age group around the world, these Russian kids will have grown up with images of war in the Middle East and other interminable, pointless, achieve-nothing wars.

These wars are very obviously stupid, wasteful, barbaric, and destructive. They simply go on and on, paid for by human misery. Maybe younger Russians don’t see why their neighborhood should become another of those endless war zones. Equally likely, they don’t see why they should add to the suffering.

What, exactly, is wrong with that idea?