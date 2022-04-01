Op-Ed: Russia’s transparently unworkable gas threat will fail abysmally

Russian tanks have been widely ridiculed in internet memes - Copyright AFP/File Anatolii Stepanov

Russia is demanding payment in roubles for its gas. Germany will pay in euros, regardless. The theory of payment in roubles is that it puts a value on the now almost worthless Russian currency. It’s a rather naïve threat with likely severe long-term negative consequences.

Russia is in no position to make demands. Nobody in the West is talking about ending sanctions at all, let alone anytime soon. Sanctions could and probably will go on for at least a decade. Oil and gas are the only working Russian major trade options except for trading with China. Oil can be eliminated as a revenue source simply by lowering the price.

Russia, trying to maintain income and currency values and some sort of credible trading position, is at the mercy of these famously fickle markets. Oil futures look like there will be a progressive 20% slide in the next year or so. The futures market prices aren’t set in stone, but they are a barometer of pressure on prices.

That leaves gas as the other Russian income stream, and this market is even less reliable in terms of prices, with or without conditions on payment. Russia is not the only supplier of gas in the world. Germany is stuck with having to manage current needs, but that can change, pretty quickly when alternative sources are in place.

…So from a revenue perspective, the Russian position is anything but rosy. Losing wars don’t pay for themselves. The expense of the war over the last month or so would have been truly horrendous for Russia. Foreign reserves are also compromised to some extent and not necessarily accessible.

The “war chest” could become rather threadbare soon. Access to foreign markets is severely limited. Possible mistakes are plentiful. Escalation of the Ukraine war with weapons of mass destruction would instantly shut off that access. (Seems to be the typical Russian solution; whatever the problem, make it worse, and still lose.) Added costs in the production of war materials will make that situation a lot worse.

China can’t help much and only to a rational point

Even with Chinese help, Russia needs to pay for daily running costs somehow. It would require a massive capital commitment from China to keep the Russian economy running. That may or may not be China’s idea of a good move.

Trade with Russia has gone up considerably, but backing a losing side is rarely the preferred geopolitical option. The Russian economic gearbox is already grinding itself down. Domestic economics isn’t one of Russia’s traditional skill sets at the best of times. These could be the worst of times with a few more disasters in the mix.

China also can’t help but notice the deteriorating Russian economic situation. Trade with Russia may well turn into charity, and reasonably quickly. A lot of capital in Russia is in private hands, and those hands aren’t likely to let go. That capital, if it was in the mainstream economy, might make the Russian domestic economy a bit more tolerant of shocks, but that’s not the case.

Domestic market meltdown? Maybe, and in multiple ways

If reports coming out of Russia are to be believed, (some caveats) shortages are already an issue. There will be, and always is, a black market, but it’s hard to pay for food with money you don’t have. Paying exorbitant prices will make that situation much worse.

The Russian government can only maintain itself if it has adequate revenue. Achieving that is highly questionable at the moment. Money has to come from somewhere, but where? Russia does have a few “associates” who might help, or not. How much help they can provide is very iffy, too.

Politics and business associations are tricky enough at any time. Are you going to do business with a nation obviously in a serious, self-inflicted meltdown? Probably not. You can’t be sure you’ll get your money. You’ll want hard cash, and definitely not roubles.

Russia can do a centralized economic crisis response, but they’ve already shot a lot of their revenue options. Russia’s revenue options are comatose in the mainstream market due to sanctions. They’re also compromised in the “unofficial” market, where they’ll have to pay a premium for anything they want or need.

The unofficial market is hardly famous for its charitable instincts. This market gouges, deep. These costs could well apply to food and other basics. It’s an unenviable position for Russian consumers, who earn roughly a quarter of Western salaries.

Then there are the little matters of competence and corruption. Premiums paid for “unofficial” goods are likely to be very high. First, you pay the black market price, then you pay the guys handling it. So you’re looking at massive price increases on almost anything.

The war isn’t helping, either

Russia’s continuing military disaster in Ukraine isn’t doing a lot for Russia’s credibility. This spectacularly godawful performance really does cast a lot of doubt on the decision-making process and the people making those decisions. There’s not much to believe.

Add to this the apparently mindless intention to prolong a war already lost, and you have a recipe for catastrophe. These troops simply cannot do the most basic tasks, let alone continue to carry out an operation that has already failed.

These troops have already killed at least one of their own commanders. They’re refusing to carry out orders, and are even said to be sabotaging their equipment. Not much of a basis for optimism, you’d think.

They could, just possibly, start shooting, if they don’t desert first. They’re seeing the facts for themselves without the benefit of Russia’s lapdog media. They know what a godawful situation they’re in. Much worse – They know they’re losing. They know their casualties. They’d be lucky to take an aspirin, let alone an objective.

So far from attacking the Donbas, they might as well be attacking the Moon, with about as much hope of taking it. How are they supposed to control such a huge area with beaten-up remnant forces, conscripts, and tactics that belong in the Smithsonian Paleo records? They can’t even hold individual villages.

This absurd situation can’t go on. It’s already visibly falling to bits in Ukraine and inside Russia. Either Russia gets real about the facts, or this self-inflicted disaster becomes fatal for it.

