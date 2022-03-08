Op-Ed: Russian ‘peace’ offers – Untrustworthy and unworkable

Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv has endured almost non-stop fire in recent days - Copyright AFP Louisa GOULIAMAKI

Even by current standards, Russia’s “peace offer” demands are pretty improbable ideas let alone working principles. According to Reuters Thomson, the demands include:

Ukrainian “neutrality”

Russia will “demilitarize” Ukraine

Ukraine must recognize the breakaway regions and loss of Crimea

There are no guarantees on these terms. Not that Russian guarantees seem to mean much if anything. Russia guaranteed Ukraine’s borders in 1991 and has been steadily undermining them ever since.

Neutrality

Ukraine is to be neutral under what circumstances? Presumably in a war between Russia and NATO? After being “demilitarized”?

Demilitarization

Seems more than slightly cynical to demilitarize a country after invading it. Also seems more than a bit beyond belief that Ukraine should be the only nation on Earth without a military. Is Ukraine to depend on Russia for defense? Will success spoil the Mafia?

Recognition of breakaway regions and Crimea

The breakaway regions may or may not be negotiable, depending on how Ukraine feels about it. Crimea, however, was stolen by military force. That’s not likely to work as a bargaining chip. Particularly with nothing in it for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, back on the totally untrustworthy range…

There’s another highly suspect element in this very unlikely set of sudden negotiations: Refugees. Russia has offered safe passage for Ukrainian refugees… To Russia.

There are a few problems with this:

Refugees could easily become hostages. Safe passage to enemy territory is more than a bit repulsive. There’s no indication how these people will be housed, etc. or any of the other basics of refugee management. Safe passage to what, Siberia?

In short, Russia has offered very vague, non-viable options to Ukraine which would instantly compromise its future beyond repair. It’s a standard negotiation tactic and a very old one. You offer the other side terms they can’t possibly accept and then say, “We tried.”

I can think of a better option for both sides: Russia can get the hell out of Ukraine. No conditions. Problems solved.