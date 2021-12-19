Op-Ed: Russian demands and NATO – How not to find any solutions

Ukraine has warned that Russia may be planning a large-scale attack next month - Copyright AFP/File Sergey VOLSKIY

At face value, Russia’s demands on NATO are tension-raisers in the name of reducing tension. There is a logic to it, but it’s not necessarily face value beyond basics.

The Russian demands are pretty unequivocal. They’re described as “legal guarantees”, an interesting choice of terminology in the face of a real risk of war.

The ideas are basically straightforward:

Ukraine does not join NATO. Removal of troops and weapons deployed in eastern Europe since 1997. No further expansion of NATO.

These demands are made in context with the massing of large numbers of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. It’s not a very reassuring environment for any sort of negotiations. The Russians, in fact, have made it clear that these demands are not negotiable.

Straightforward? Nothing like.

These rather Soviet-sounding demands are actually based on some legitimate issues, as well as merely being seen to be assertive:

Ukraine is close to a lot of Russian high-value assets, cities, and regions. Moscow and other areas would be directly threatened by any NATO deployment in Ukraine.

There’s a lot of history and antagonism in the mix here. The tensions between the Ukraine and Russia go back to post World War One days. During the civil war, the Ukraine was independent, and the center of the White Russian anti-Bolshevik fighting.

Ukraine is in effect a potentially hostile neighbour on the doorstep of Russia, and the Russians don’t want it getting any stronger or more dangerous. Obvious enough, you’d think.

There are, however, multiple practical and strategic issues:

The modern Russian military isn’t some sort of reincarnation of the Soviet era. The current military is much leaner, faster, and more agile, but not as monstrous in terms of resources. Even an actual war in Ukraine would put a significant strain on the Russian military at every level. It’d be extremely expensive, time-consuming, and not good for Russia in the face of instant global sanctions. These sanctions could go on much longer than ever before, too. Europe can’t be expected to simply watch in fascination as Russia resurges back to the borders of the EU. Any attack on Ukraine would be very worrying, and also relevant, annoying. Nobody wants to go back to the Cold War and living with eternal threats. Russian occupation of Ukraine would work in the diametrically opposite form to Ukraine joining NATO – A physical Russian military presence well in range of Western Europe would be no more reassuring for Europe.

How, exactly, is Ukraine a threat to Russia?

In or out of NATO, one glaring fact seems to be missing from the equation. Ukraine is nation-building as well as recovering. The country has a long list of much higher priorities. Ukraine is no possible threat at all to Russia at the moment.

Even if they were in NATO, they’d hardly want to start a war in their own soil. What possible sense does it make? They’re still digging their way out of Soviet-era obsolescence and trying to become a modern advanced economy. A war wouldn’t help much.

The NATO equation, outside the Ukraine

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, the general hope has been for an end to the endless threats of war. NATO has since evolved from a specifically anti-Soviet thing into a reasonably fluent basic local military alliance.

The thinking of 1997 doesn’t stand up at all in this situation. This logic is too negative, too unmoving, to work. Hard as Russia may find it to believe, the world has better things to do with its time than fight a war with Russia.

The modern Russian military definitely is a much snappier thing than its Soviet forebears. That said, it can hardly take on Europe in the same way. Its power projection isn’t geared to a very high offensive level. It can easily handle threats to its security, but a major war? Not really.

So there’s a level of unreality in these demands. As security issues they do make some sense, but not in strategic terms. There are much better options.

It’s no great stretch of logic to simply ensure that Ukraine isn’t an issue for either side. Ukraine would probably be quite happy to be getting on with its own business, and not worrying about being a war zone yet again.

(To put this in perspective –The Ukraine contributed nearly 5 million troops to the Russian army in World War 1. The Russian army was decimated with a proportionate effect on the Ukrainians.

When Russia surrendered in 1917, Ukraine was for a time independent. In the Civil War, it was a center of resistance to the Reds for years. In WW2. The area was devastated, and the scene of extremely heavy fighting for most of the war. The entire region and civilian population were devastated. Ukraine has had more than its share of war. It’s unbelievable that they’d happily set themselves up as the cause, let alone the reason, for another war.)

In short, nobody has anything at all to gain from Ukraine becoming a flashpoint. The 1997 logic can go and re-bury itself. The question for all parties is securing the future, not reinventing the past.

There’s an odd sort of justice here – A functional, free Ukraine would be a major benefit all round, trading with Europe and Russia. There would be no need at all for any tensions, real or imagined. Ukraine might, at last, find peace.