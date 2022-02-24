Op-Ed: Russia takes Chernobyl – The right metaphor for this war and its refugee fallout

Russian assault on Ukraine. — © AFP

Nobody could call human history “nice”. What usually happens is rare periods of peace, followed by hideous toxic situations. In this case, a war that could have been avoided by basic diplomacy is underway, with tougher times to come.

The Russian capture of Chernobyl is more symbolic than practical. The Ukrainians, in fact, were reported last week to be asking whether it was worth defending at all.

They were probably right. Chernobyl has been abandoned for over 30 years. The heavily contaminated site is a national liability. The melted down core of the reactor is also sitting directly over the water table. It could seriously contaminate the big rivers nearby if it’s damaged. Radioactive dust could be spread if the containment shell is damaged.

The world wasn’t particularly anti-Russian, despite the image of an autocratic state with a grim, grey oligarchy pleasantly sprinkled with organized crime. Nothing unusual about that. Putin doesn’t go out of his way to win friends.

That said, the sympathy for Ukraine is universal. Ukraine is no threat to Russia by any stretch of the imagination. The pretext for what’s happening now was always pretty unbelievable. Worse for Russia, the overarching image of a test case to see what the West would or wouldn’t do won’t go away.

The US and NATO couldn’t enter Ukraine uninvited. They weren’t invited. Whether or not enough assets could have been deployed to prevent a war is also debatable.

Putin’s warning of consequences to other countries that interfere in Ukraine didn’t go down well in Europe. Nor did other wars and territorial acquisitions. This is 1938 in some ways. Europe has seen this before, didn’t like it then and doesn’t like it now. It looks like the prelude to a major war, and the rhetoric is ill-positioned.

If the idea was to get a massive arms buildup in Europe, this war is exactly what you need for a good reason. The long-term prognosis for the region is pretty unambiguous.

Refugees tell a tale

A literal gigantic logjam of refugees is heading west from Ukraine. They’re heading for Slovakia and Poland at a snail’s pace. The streets of Kyiv were literally clogged yesterday. That’s also an obvious sign of what Ukraine is expecting. Getting families out of the danger zone means the fighting will escalate, fast.

Also indicative, the wave of refugees was expected and prepared for in advance. Obviously, somebody never believed the pre-war talk. The US in particular insisted that an invasion was coming.

…So who knew what, and when? The US warnings go back at least a month, and the sources were obviously reliable. Was there no way of preventing this stupid war?

Probably not. On the front page of The New York Times is a video from Kharkov. A series of rhythmic flashes and booms literally sounds like the drums of war. This is a sort of flashback to the big artillery barrages of WW2, and it looks like a long line of guns firing in the night.

That sort of firepower takes a lot of organization and an awful lot of ammunition. You don’t lug such vast amounts of guns and ammo around for no reason. It also means the war was always going to happen.

What’s happening on the ground?

An odd silence about the ground war is also obvious. Chernobyl is just over the border. It probably wasn’t defended. Kharkov is also close to the border, but there is currently no news at all from that area from either side. Ukraine claims to have repelled an attack despite the big guns, but there’s no clear indication of an attack by who or what.

A seaborne attack on Odessa is similarly opaque. A missile attack, a “landing” and a Turkish ship hit by a bomb are the current gems. Are there Russian troops in the area, or not?

If the first casualty of war is truth, it may well be that truth evacuated itself from the area long before. This is supposed to be about the Donbas according to Putin. It’s also a realistic objective, assuming the ground attack works the way it’s supposed to work. Not much is being reported on that subject except the rain of missiles.

If this war backfires on Russia, it’ll be a very serious own goal with repercussions for years to come. If NATO does get involved, it’ll be a major escalation with unforeseeable repercussions.

History has another trick. It’s usually much worse than the future can possibly understand. Right now, millions of lives are at risk for the sake of a geopolitical catfight. That’s a perspective a lot of people will take to their graves.

Respect the people in the war zones. It’s the least you can do for them.