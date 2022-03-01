Op-Ed: Russia is losing the future in Ukraine

A Ukrainian interior ministry hand out photo shows the moment an apparent Russian strike knocked out television broadcasts in Kyiv - Copyright AFP Wakil KOHSAR

For the sake of what, exactly, is Russia condemning itself to a future of economic hardship and multiple hostile global issues? It’s hard to tell. Russia is also risking becoming an impoverished junior partner to China, yet another “demotion” on the global stage.

The overall future positioning of Russia is now truly bad and getting worse. What’s remarkable about this debacle is that any gains from the Ukraine situation are already double-mortgaged. They’re mortgaged against a very long future of high-risk global isolation.

Russia has also stupidly raised the global status of Ukraine to triple A importance. A nagging regional conflict has become a major global issue almost overnight. Yet another major own goal in less than a week for Russia, with no benefits at all.

The sheer scope of the hostility Russia has generated against itself is quite astonishing. This is an extremely unpopular war. Even the Russian people are credibly protesting at serious risk to themselves.

Even a “victory” in Ukraine will come at a hideous future price. Russia has already lost billions in trade and possibly in assets. Ukraine won’t just go away. Ukraine is now working directly towards the exact opposite of Russia’s stated goals. EU membership is far more than a token gesture. It’s a commitment on the part of the EU.

The EU doesn’t have to recognize any Russian interests in Ukraine or listen to fraudulent Russian babble on the subject of Ukraine. Why would it? An EU member state has the right to the support of the EU. That’s the whole story. If Ukraine has EU membership, the game changes forever.

NATO?

NATO’s position is becoming a lot less complex, largely thanks to Russia’s stunningly primitive tactics and indiscriminate strikes on non-military targets. The issue of war crimes is the tip of a very large operational iceberg.

These grotesque Stalin-era-like attacks are legitimate grounds for:

Humanitarian aid

Medical aid

A no-fly zone (necessary anyway to prevent conflict spillover)

Direct military aid

Cross-border protection of refugees

Upgraded high-end combat capacity

There’s no reason for NATO to ignore the obvious. This very ugly war is a clear risk to member states.

Meanwhile back at the military slopfest

The situation on the ground is looking even more bizarre than usual. The questions are all too clear:

How long does it take a 60km long convoy to travel 200km? Days? Weeks?

How does hitting anything but meaningful military targets equate to success?

How long can current Russian forces remain in Ukraine? Attrition isn’t looking good for them after just a few days.

How does unmitigated total tactical failure in multiple operations equate to competence?

More bashing away at Ukrainian cities with artillery and air strikes looks positively medieval. They’ve brought up the catapults, in effect. They’ll try to starve out the cities. …Or more likely fail, yet again, after more pointless civilian deaths and misfired attacks. Kyiv could cost a huge price.

Russia’s military is now looking very hollow. It’s not really on a par with NATO or the US.

To clarify – Against Western forces:

That large convoy would have been 60km of dead meat long since under the most basic air attack. An airstrike could have been delivered in less than an hour.

None of the Russian combat systems deployed, particularly the ponderous and very conspicuous artillery, could have escaped targeting.

Russian air superiority is to put it mildly questionable in the face of high-end Western air forces. They don’t have the numbers or the depth.

The antiquated mobile military museum fielded by Russia couldn’t do much against 2020s weapons systems.

So, it’s a disaster in progress with worse to come. When even a purely cosmetic victory just ensures future defeat, you know you’ve screwed up. It’s really just a question of how long it takes for the Russians to realize that and admit it to themselves.

