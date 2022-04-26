Op-Ed: Russia is losing its soul in Ukraine as US talks about weakening Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government have enacted a series of measures aimed at limiting the fallout of sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP MARIO TAMA

As unfortunate phrases go, the headline that the US wants to see Russia weakened would be a classic. This comment plays directly into Russian propaganda. It’s also unnecessary; Russia is doing a great job of weakening itself with disgusting casualties and total military failure.

However, there’s actual truth behind all this verbosity. Ukraine is showing other interested parties how to fight the Russians and win. That’s dangerous. After this war or perhaps soon enough during it, Russia will have a severely depleted and severely defeated army.

Russian puppet states in Belarus and elsewhere may take advantage of the abject failure in Ukraine to kick out the Russians and their pet dictators. That is a definite possibility. Belarussians are fighting on the Ukrainian side. They could well decide to finish the unfinished business of their own country.

Nor can Russia expect much sympathy from outside. This is very much a self-inflicted disaster. Russia talked itself into the war. It started this war brazenly attempting to take Kyiv, remove its government and effectively destroy Ukraine. The idea was that Ukraine would effectively become part of Russia.

It’s now far more likely to destroy itself. This “US wants to see Russia weakened” story is where Russian paranoia, originally self-generated, can reassert itself. So, a statement like NATO is engaged in a proxy war is more of an excuse than just a statement of the obvious.

It’s also a justification for ramping up all the other Russian propagandist drivel. Russian media has literally been spewing hate regarding “existential threats to Russia” and maniacal TV chat show commentary about attacking the West.

(This suicidal garbage is actual current media in Russia. Not all Russians are, or could possibly be, this unbelievably stupid and insane. The problem is that the sane ones apparently have no input into anything at all these days.)

The US statement couldn’t have been better timed to fan those flames. It’s a gift to the nutcases. It could also well be the excuse for any degree of further irrationality on Russia’s part. It’s also a redundant statement. Russia is weakening, severely and perhaps fatally, but why tell them? Let them guess.

Russia is losing something it can never replace

Russia is losing more than a war in Ukraine. It’s losing its soul. This is an inept nationwide mess run by lunatics that just happen to speak Russian and have no idea what they’re talking about anymore.

The war is also more than a defeat. It’s the surest sign of national failure. It might be a bitter, brutal end for Russia.

The nearest historical parallel would be the Austro-Hungarian Empire which started World War One. It send a hopelessly outdated and outclassed army to fight Russia and Serbia and the empire wound up being completely dismantled. That can quite easily happen to Russia. The fall of the Soviet Union was a blueprint for how to do it.

The conduct of the war is symptomatic of Russia’s real condition. The mindless attacks on so many non-military targets have destroyed all respect for Russia. The Russian troops don’t even act like soldiers. The sane ones desert; the others are cowards attacking civilians. This is terrorism, not war. Russia is imitating ISIS, in so many ways.

The imagery Russia is generating of itself is beyond absurd, as well as repulsive. A fascist and suddenly ultra-repressive Russia is fighting non-existent “Nazis”? They’ve achieved objectives that presumably included trashing a very large percentage of their own army? Deported Ukrainian kids are being adopted by Russian families? What utter madness is this?

Arguably much worse for Russia than the long suicide note of defeats, Ukraine is implacable. The truly heroic and extremely competent defense of Kyiv was just the beginning. The Ukrainians are winning. They’re now talking about retaking Crimea.

The Russian “military” (there must be some other more appropriate word) is very obviously falling apart. There’s only so much more barrel-scraping of men and material possible before they run out of future corpses to send to Ukraine. At some point, the Russian army will simply be unable to fight even at its current inept levels. Russia can never take Ukraine. It can’t even really hold what it’s taken for any length of time.

The much-babbled-about eastern offensive attacks monotonously get nowhere. Russian units are being destroyed on a daily basis. Missile and artillery attacks simply annoy the Ukrainians. There is absolutely no point whatsoever in everything Russia is doing in Ukraine.

Sane leadership, even the most dishonest and untrustworthy kind, would cut its losses. That’s not happening. The current situation is a massive strategic and moral defeat waiting to turn into a much bigger, possibly nation-ending, catastrophe.

Russia can talk nukes all it wants. They can hardly fail to know what the global response will be to any use of nukes. Russia can threaten anyone and everyone. Nobody’s listening anymore. There’s really nothing to listen to, now.

Just coincidentally, when a nation starts to cease to exist, it becomes entirely irrelevant what it says or does. The signs are unmistakable. No “weakening” is required.