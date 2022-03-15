Op-Ed: Putin ‘likely to escalate’ – Escalate what into what new fiasco, exactly?

Dozens of civilians have been killed in the northern town of Chernihiv. Those remaining live in craters or among ruins. — © AFP

The monumental petulant war also known as the Ukraine special operation is likely to escalate according to US intelligence. Well, ain’t that adorable. Escalating a total failure into an even bigger train wreck will achieve so much.

The days-long bombardment truly is an atrocity. It’s also militarily utterly useless. In context – The Ukrainian military is barely dented. Before the war, Ukraine had 200,000 regulars, 230,000 reservists and now has thousands of foreign fighters and weapons arriving as fast as they can.

Ukrainian military casualties are estimated at no more than 5,000 out of the original 450,000, and that’s perhaps an overestimate. That’s about 1% of the total force. Reinforcements are arriving at a rate of 4 to every 1 casualty. In short; Russia has bounced off Ukraine.

Russia, meanwhile, is holding farmland here and there with no tactical or strategic value. That territory has no value in negotiations. It’s a massive tactical liability and can’t be secured. Russian casualties are estimated at about 10% of the entire original force. Casualties are now reaching the same numbers as the total casualties in 10 years of war in Afghanistan. Think about that. That’s how badly they’re doing.

They’re using up ammo at a staggering rate while missing the entire Ukrainian military at the same time.

Russia is holding back, for sure. Their top-line troops are around Moscow and other strategic centers, where they’ll be safe from everything but the Russian people. So badly have they underestimated the Ukrainians that even their top troop echelons would be hard-pressed to do more than hold.

What’s the point in attacking Kyiv, which is now arguably the most heavily defended place on Earth? A few fuzzballs from Syria won’t change that situation. The Syrians are very good at mindlessly destroying their own country, but that’s about all.

Now they want to “escalate”? To achieve what? A door prize?

Escalation could take many forms:

Chemical weapons: A truly lousy idea, and unlikely to do more than infuriate the world.

Tactical nukes: An even worse idea, and quite capable of starting World War 3, except nobody’s that dumb. Millions of deaths in Kyiv would instantly bring in the US and NATO. Russian conventional forces would be obliterated.

A surge of troops: Arguably as stupid or even stupider in some ways, a surge of Russian troops would simply add to the mess. They can barely support the troops they have, let alone more.

More and heavier bombardment: So far the bombardments are a total failure. They’re causing misery and antagonizing the world, but with no real effects on the ground. (Nor does “inching closer to Kyiv” mean anything but taking more casualties. The Ukrainians have routinely been kicking the Russians out of anything they’ve taken whenever they want .)

My original view was that the Russians would attack Kyiv from the north and tie down Ukrainian troops while taking over the east. They’ve achieved nothing of the sort:

They’ve taken hideous losses to simply camp out in areas they can’t hold with ineffective second-line troops they can’t support.

The Ukrainian cities have simply been recipes for Russian casualties in large numbers. Rarely in history has any modern army made such a cluster of a basic tactical situation.

Their performance has been so bad that they’ve basically destroyed any negotiating position they had, even in the south. On the basis of the current situation, Ukraine doesn’t need to negotiate.

They can’t move ground forces west. They don’t have the troops or the support or the talent. If they do, those troops would be easily isolated and chewed up.

So they want to “escalate to de-escalate?” That’s the theory. It won’t work. It can’t work. It doesn’t matter what they do. All the Ukrainians have to do is continue doing what they’re doing. The original Russian forces will be exhausted, slap-happy, and getting sick from their supply situation. Added

Russian forces will have to take up the slack, and that’s pretty much all they can do.

The economic situation is about as friendly as a Siberian winter and will get worse daily. Nothing that happens on the ground will change those situations.

Russian desertions seem to be popular. Disappearing troops could become a thing pretty quickly. The fighting is over when the soldiers say it’s over. Kyiv has been the scene of heavy fighting, at a horrendous ratio of Russian losses. That can’t go on indefinitely.

However – If they lose at Kyiv, which they basically have, Ukraine will be able to deal with the problems in the south. In the south are Russian national guard troops and a miscellany of troops who have been fighting weaker Ukrainian forces up till now. The war will get a lot worse for the Russians as their grip on the ground steadily loosens.

Facing facts obviously isn’t popular a the moment. Consider these memorable lines from Putin: “If there is no Russia, why do we need the planet?” That sort of logic is unarguably stupid. It’s also likely to be fatal. As for there being no Russia, he seems determined to ensure there isn’t. The nation that comes out of this mess won’t be a Russia he understands.

Meanwhile – Get the hell out of Ukraine.