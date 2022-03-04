Op-Ed: Pathos – Russia’s retreat from reality aka ‘Rexit’, vs Western political wimps

This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy and burning homes, northwest of Ivankiv, Ukraine. — © AFP

Bully tactics work on some people. They seem to work on the West’s well-padded political skanks in particular. Global media is publishing a pitiful, whining dribble of pro-Russian posts. Politicians are refusing a no-fly zone over Ukraine because it might cause a wider war. It’s the usual suspects, with the usual drivel.

Let’s review a few current issues:

Putin has just pushed Russia off a cliff diplomatically, economically, and militarily. This is Rexit, an exit from the world, head first out of the top floor window.

Depending on the good graces of China gives China huge leverage over Russia. That will come back to bite Putin in many ways.

Russian troops have failed miserably in Ukraine. The sheer scale of incompetence is staggering. This ridiculous rabble would have no chance at all against Western forces.

World War 2 tactics simply don’t and can’t work in modern complex warfare. The Russians have apparently decided to prove that theory.

Holding empty burnt-out spaces has had absolutely no effect on Ukrainian resistance. Filling those spaces with additional aspiring corpses won’t help Russian interests either.

As long as there are Russian troops in Ukraine, the fighting will continue.

Economic sanctions and disrupted trade will continue regardless, probably for years and perhaps a decade or so.

Loss of personal and financial assets is a significant hit on Russia’s high-end and could well be permanent. Billions of dollars out the same window.

War crimes are obviously happening. There’s a particularly disgusting (unconfirmed but quite possible in view of the sloppy Russian troop conduct) video online of a Ukrainian man being shot while trying to get his dogs to safety. The guy died in front of his son. The little tapping sounds are bullets hitting the car. Multiply that situation by a country the size of France.

Shelling nuclear reactors isn’t exactly a sign of great intellect or situational awareness. It was sheer luck that the big reactor wasn’t hit.

All of that happened in less than a week. In the face of this truly astonishing stupidity, the West is playing coy. A young kid’s dollhouse party would look comparatively aggressive.

Waving the nuclear card was a sign of weakness, not strength. It’s like the local mugger threatening to shoot himself. God knows what condition those warheads are in, given the Russian inability to even provide food for its own troops.

Russia has 300 or so planes in the region. Most of these are not top-quality fighters, barely a match for standard Western frontline fighters if at all. A no-fly zone would be a no-brainer, and it’s been standard procedure in so many cases.

Russia has invaded Swedish and Japanese air space in the last few days. For some presumed reason, they won’t invade Polish, Slovakian, or Hungarian airspace? Why not? How does rejecting a no-fly zone make sense? How does it affect the almost inevitable future airspace incursions?

Germany is rearming, belatedly, and getting F35 fighters. This rather flies in the face (pun intended) of all this conscientious NATO “not our conflict” babble, doesn’t it?

The Western rabble supporting Putin are true nobodies and a few ex-somebodies. They’re media products who have no actual clout and could be simply removed. They were hatched by the Alt-Right as support for Trump, and they’re pre-programmed denialists. (Another description would be totally irrelevant. If Western politicians had a working brain cell, they’d be on the scrapheap, not still fluttering about making squeaking noises.)

It’s easy to say the West isn’t prepared. That was exactly what was said prior to World War 2. That worked out well, didn’t it?

There’s another way to beat a bully – Flatten the miserable bastard. The world needs to outgrow war and stop allowing the insanities of the past to interfere in human affairs. This insanity must end, permanently and unequivocally. It will be worth doing whatever needs doing to achieve that.