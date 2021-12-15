Op-Ed: Omicron arrives in Australia, same insane idiot ‘controversies’ about reopening

A security guard looks on in front of the Sydney Opera House ahead of the lifting of the lockdown - Copyright AFP Saeed KHAN

Well, after a hiatus, Omicron has dropped in to Australia to say hello. A big surge in cases well above the previous average has thrown a derisive spanner into the works yet again. Our big surge and total number of cases wouldn’t rate a mention overseas. That said – The spike is obvious, and it is a very big, sudden spike compared to the previous rate, which was about 25% of the current spike.

This is happening just as Sydney comes out of the Delta bubble. So, of course, the political furniture is muttering about “the issues”. Another way of putting it is that the geriatric business end of town is super-slow to adapt, even two years later.

For some not-very-impressive reason, the idiot assumption of a Return To Normal still pervades. It’s like expecting the Titanic to rise up from the seafloor and go back to business as usual. There is no reason to believe it can happen, let alone that it will.

Australia has an incredibly bad, dependable habit of taking its political cues from overseas. Even our nano-protests against COVID restrictions import their phraseology from the psychopathic, drab, dumb, delirious depths of the US conservatives.

(That’s against the background of the highest COVID death toll in the world, by the way. Apparently having the slightest idea what you’re talking about isn’t a requirement when it comes to pandemics.)

Nor is total foreign failure any deterrent. Our politicians seem determined to babble mindlessly according to the script, regardless of the disasters overseas. Contradictions are built in.

Cases in point:

Places of business are natural aggregators for spreading the virus. Therefore they should open, making absolutely sure tighter restrictions will be inevitable. This is imbecility cubed.

“Civil liberties” are cited as a major issue by the clown factory – As opposed to nearly a quarter of a million cases and over 2000 dead, with many long COVID cases recorded. Explain to me how that works, if it ever could. This is literally life and death stuff, and we’re using abstracts to misrepresent civil liberties, while ensuring more people get infected and die? …And, of course, adding to the need for more restrictions, as usual.

Civil law isn’t getting mentioned in context with COVID, for some credible reasons. It’s not out of the question that someone desperate to cover medical expenses could sue any place of business if their infection is traced to that environment. It’d be the great-aunt, if not the mother, of all class actions, globally. Not a problem? It could well be.

Pathetic whingers vs reality, Round 5

The word “whinge” means “whining and groaning”. It’s very apt. Australia is very highly vaccinated, over 90% nationally. A booster is the stated fix for the best protection against Omicron. There’s nothing to squeak about, really. Regardless, the lobbies, those useless anti-democratic institutions parasitizing democracy, are making demands, and someone’s listening?

Reality says otherwise. The COVID-adapted workplaces seem to be doing fine. Remote work reduces costs in-house. The masks even wiped out the flu, that other massive cost base, literally by accident. That’s not even a consideration. Cutting commuting means cutting useless travel time, reducing travel costs, and reducing emissions. …But for some reason we should go back to that? Find out what you’re talking about, fools, right now.

Adapting properly also reduced the overstrain on the health system. It was possible to get back to doing the rest of the work, which was made far worse by unnecessary politically-inspired exposures.

The Great COVID Whinge needs to end immediately. If you ever want to see the end of this moronic cycle, just do what needs doing. Stay home, mask up, and stop pretending you’re an immunologist or epidemiologist.

The simplest way to view COVID is like a big bushfire – You don’t spend years talking about it; you get on with the job to deal with it.