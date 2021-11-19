Op-Ed: ‘Old Crow’ McConnell gets blasted by the former president in hate-filled rambling statement

President Donald J. Trump celebrates the passage of the corporate Tax Cuts Act with Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Source - Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian.

I really don’t care who you are, Democrat or Republican, but no one, and I mean no one – has the right to use the vitriolic, invective-filled, and hateful language against another person that Donald Trump used in a statement Wednesday.

Don’t bother looking for it because it has been removed from the Internet temporarily, if not permanently.

Trump is pissed off because of the bi-partisan passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill earlier this month, and he let Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell know that he better not let the $1.75 trillion ‘Build Back Better Act’ pass.

Trump also claimed the debt-ceiling extension gave Democrats sufficient breathing room last week to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The debt ceiling is already at the maximum amount the US federal government is allowed to borrow. However, we have already borrowed more than that, but Congress has repeatedly suspended the limit to avoid the nation defaulting on its debts.

Economists say that while the U.S. has never defaulted on a debt, to do so would put the country in dire economic straits. Trump appeared to mean that McConnell ought to have used the debt-ceiling deadline as leverage to frustrate Biden’s plans for other legislation.

In the rambling statement, Trump called McConnell a “Broken Old Crow” for agreeing to a two-month extension of the debt-ceiling limit back in October.

Trump appeared to mean that McConnell ought to have used the debt-ceiling deadline as leverage to frustrate Biden's plans for other legislation.

“This is the Broken Old Crow’s fault,” Trump said. “He could have won it all using the Debt Ceiling—they were ready to fold. Now the Democrats have a big victory and the wind at their back.” “McConnell is a fool and he damn well better stop their ‘Dream of Communism Bill’ and keep his Senators in line, or he should resign now, something he should have done a long time ago.

Trump had to add a bit of fabrication, telling McConnell some GOP lawmakers were going to vote in favor of the bill.

“This was all allowed by Mitch McConnell’s incompetence and now I understand that a couple Republican Senators may get on board so that they can have yet another and even bigger victory, for the Democrats, while at the same time ensuring massive Inflation and the destruction of our Country as we know it,” Trump vented.

Trump also slammed the Republicans who voted for the infrastructure package.

“Mitch McConnell couldn’t stop the first Bill so 19 Senators, including himself, joined in. That’s what he does—if you can’t beat them, join them. If he wasn’t so stupid and didn’t give the two-month extension, he could have stopped it all. Now he and his RINO friends will allow a much bigger and far worse Bill to pass, ruining our Country while giving the Democrats a great political lift, all at the same time,” he said.

You would really think this nation could move on past the ramblings of the venomous, malignant, and hate-filled jackass who was once the leader of this country. I do have to give McConnell credit for his handling of his former boss’ statement.

McConnell has shrugged off Trump’s “Old Crow” nickname before, joking that it’s a reference to his favorite historical Senate figure, former Sen. Henry Clay of Kentucky.

“Actually, it’s quite an honor,” he quipped in July. “Old Crow is Henry Clay’s favorite bourbon.”