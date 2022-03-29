Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Op-Ed: Official – US judge finds Trump ‘probably’ committed felony by attempting to overturn 2020 election defeat

This is also now a very different ball game.

Published

US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary
Washington saw security intensified with National Guard troops and high fences following the January 6 assault on Congress by supporters of president Donald Trump - Copyright POOL/AFP Tolga Akmen
Washington saw security intensified with National Guard troops and high fences following the January 6 assault on Congress by supporters of president Donald Trump - Copyright POOL/AFP Tolga Akmen

It’s now a formal judgment by a US court – US District Judge David Carter found that Trump’s plan to overturn the election amounted to a “coup”. This ruling opens the way to the House of Representatives Committee to request the Justice Department consider charges against Trump.

This is also now a very different ball game. Judge Carter also commented that “the illegality of the plan was obvious.”  The sheer scope of this finding covers multiple issues. The finding and its various ramifications may lead to actual criminal charges.

Charges against Trump could well impact any run in 2024. It’s unclear exactly where the US draws the line for who (or what) may NOT stand for political office, but it’s a gray area. It is assumed a convicted felon may not stand.

Is this the end of Trump?

More likely it’s the beginning of a lot of litigation. The long series of lawsuits on the subject of Trump’s tax returns is an indicator of how he responds to any sort of legal situation. Trump recently sued Hillary Clinton in regard to matters arising from the 2016 election.

Also to be expected is more self-proclaimed political martyrdom by Trump. In the traditional highly polarized election environments, this heartbreaking tale of an oppressed billionaire may carry some weight.

The hyperbole may not cut a lot of slack with a court, though. Any charges brought as a result of this finding can only be extremely serious charges. Rhetoric isn’t much use against a long list of evidence and now a judicial finding.

The workings of the alleged “conspiracy” are also issues. Allegedly violating voters’ constitutional rights may not be considered too hilarious by a court. Supposedly asking a red state governor to “find” Republican voters to amend the count isn’t much of a joke, either. It’s a long list of possible issues which a court may find less entertaining than demanding of judgment.

One thing for sure – This finding can be a political nuke for Trump’s presidential aspirations. If charges are laid, and he’s convicted, there’s no reason for the Republicans to try to defend the indefensible. The Great Stable Genius might want to take notice for a change.

______________________________________________

Disclaimer
The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.

In this article:criminal conspiracy, Judge David Carter US district court, Trump sues Clinton, US court finds Trump probably committed felony re 202 election overturn
Written By

Editor-at-Large based in Sydney, Australia.

You may also like:

Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

World

Op-Ed: Putin’s puppet attempts to reshape Republican party, starting with Georgia

The Trump rally in Georgia Saturday was an attempt to reshape the Republican party in his own mage.

17 hours ago
A Ukranian serviceman walks in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, after Ukrainian troops retook the village A Ukranian serviceman walks in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, after Ukrainian troops retook the village

World

‘Caught them by surprise’: Ukraine troops take Kharkiv village

A Ukranian serviceman walks in the village of Mala Rogan, east of Kharkiv, after Ukrainian troops retook the village - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHIHervé...

12 hours ago
The cast of "CODA" -- (L-R) Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Amy Forsyth and Daniel Durant -- saw their efforts rewarded with the Oscar for best picture The cast of "CODA" -- (L-R) Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Amy Forsyth and Daniel Durant -- saw their efforts rewarded with the Oscar for best picture

Entertainment

‘CODA’ triumphs at Oscars, as Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage

Deaf family drama "CODA" won best picture honors at the Oscars Sunday, the first ever triumph for a streamer.

23 hours ago
Former Brazilian military police officer Saulo packs his bag to go fight in Ukraine, during an interview with AFP, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 17, 2022 Former Brazilian military police officer Saulo packs his bag to go fight in Ukraine, during an interview with AFP, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 17, 2022

World

Brazilians join fight in far-away Ukraine

Brazilian policeman Saulo packs his bag with combat boots, camping gear, gun holsters and a knife, "just the essential" to go fight in Ukraine.

24 hours ago