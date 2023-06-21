Op-Ed: North Atlantic marine heatwave — Bigger trouble than you think

A Lagos drain clogged by waste. Every year, Nigeria spews 200,000 tonnes of plastic into the Atlantic, the UN says. — © AFP

As the northern hemisphere simmers away happily in the early summer heat waves, the North Atlantic is literally in meltdown. Unheard-of temperatures are trashing the ocean’s thermodynamics and destroying sea life.

There’s another issue, of course. Hotter seawater holds less oxygen. Sea life can suffocate. That means all the organic chemistry in the ocean which processes CO2 and oxygen also breaks down.

It also means this damage is truly cumulative and progressively worsens over time. If all you can do is stagger from one train wreck to the next, sooner or later you can’t even do that. The loss of current and future fish fry and other regenerative stocks is inevitable.

What you’ll get are anaerobic organisms by the megaton in spreading anoxic areas. That’s been happening for years. Jellyfish like the Japanese monster jellyfish, and highly toxic marine organisms like cyanobacteria. The good news is that the heat might speed up the movement of human wastes through the ocean ecosystem, although that seems a bit too good to be true.

On the less optimistic side, the current ocean heat wave has another effect. It blocks heat transfer. Heat transfer goes from hot to cold. If the adjoining waters are hotter, the heat won’t transfer. So heat just keeps on building up. That impacts adjoining areas, spreading the effect. The heat creates more heat. The Gulf Stream has been a mess for quite a while for reasons like that and is getting worse.

Oceans were warmer last month than any other May on record – Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP POOL

At this rate, you’ll be going to the seaside for a cup of coffee, not a swim. Just chuck in a few tons of that garbage pretending to be real coffee and get a straw.

Fortunately, the world is full of politicians, media, and other criminals prepared to do absolutely nothing about anything. Wars, poverty, famines, pandemics, failed societies; they don’t mind. Just learn to live in the most toxic environments, and tell your grandkids about when you lived above ground.

