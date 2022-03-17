Op-Ed: Nobody else is talking about ‘destroying Russia’, and there’s only one person who can do it

A giant figure representing Russian President Vladimir Putin swallowing a map of the Ukraine is seen during a demonstration in Berlin, the words read :"Choke on it!!!" - Copyright TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AFP Mustafa KAMACI

The question of rationales for starting the Ukraine war keeps coming up with good reason as the human misery continues. The fact is that this war never needed to happen at all. Any sort of basic diplomacy could have saved so many lives.

Yet justifications for the war include “Nazis”, threats from NATO, Soviet-era rhetoric, and more. The overriding theme, however, is some sort of existential threat to the existence of Russia. The expression “If there is no Russia, why do we need the planet?” is a pretty unfathomable worldview at best as well as a basis for escalation.

The rest of the world, quite frankly, could care less whether Russia exists or not. It’s utterly irrelevant to the other 7.6 billion people on the planet, most of the time. We assume Russia exists and is doing whatever it does. There are other things happening in the world, none of them good, and those have been the things getting attention.

Until now.

On top of a pandemic, a global climate meltdown, issues with food and water, decades of refugees, and other whimsical considerations, we now have a war for no good reason. People are dying and being maimed in their thousands for the sake of some superfluous abstract theory of a threat to Russia’s national existence.

Then, to top off this festival of unreason, with the mere mention of the word nukes, this paranoid theory became a global issue. The nuclear card simply isn’t playable, if anyone’s thinking of doing any living in the future.

So why play it? What passible logic turns what should be a regional series of irritable phone calls into a possible nuclear war? Why this sudden “national existence” issue?

The economic sanctions tell a different story entirely. They tell a tale of Russia being integrated with the world on a practical basis. So far from “not existing”, Russia has been doing a lot of business with the world for decades.

This is also the story of Russia emerging from the black hole left by the Soviet Union. The collapse of the Soviet Union did more to nearly destroy Russia than anyone but the Germans in World War 2.

After incredible hardships, Russia rejoined humanity. That’s the exact opposite of Russia being destroyed by the outside world. There was an inevitability about it. The Soviet Union couldn’t continue to exist in this world. It was outmoded, mismanaged, and broke; it simply couldn’t survive. …And nor could Russia itself have survived, in that totally obsolete form.

History is ultimately about human continuity. That which survives makes human history. No nation is unchanged by time; mistaking the past for the future simply can’t work. Seeing the future as a threat doesn’t work either.

History is also another thing – It’s humanity blundering on, as usual, tripping over everything, and trying to continue to be alive. Objectivity isn’t one of humanity’s more developed skills. That’s the problem yet to be solved, and in the last 5000 years, not much has been done about solving it.

History is the greatest and so far longest horror story ever told. This awful century alone is a tale of horrors and misery like few before it in just a couple of decades. How much worse does that situation need to get?

There’s only one person who can make the decisions about Russia’s existence. Only one person can call the shots. That’s what will define Russia’s existence.

