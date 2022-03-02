Op-Ed: Next phase – Confrontation with the West as Russia’s big push hits turbulence

Images coming out of the country from Ukraine's second-city of Kharkiv, the southern port of Kherson and the suburbs of Kyiv showed damage to apartment blocks, schools, university buildings or government offices - Copyright AFP/File NICOLAS TUCAT

It’s getting messy, fast. Many NATO countries are sending arms to Ukraine. Russian jets entered Swedish airspace yesterday. Ukraine says 7000 Russians have been killed. Russia says 498. The confrontation is escalating as military achievements look more minimal by the day.

On the ground, Russia continues to claw around for any positive news. There’s not much to find. In a truly bizarre current episode, there is now a street full of burned-out Russian military vehicles in traffic jam formation somewhere in Ukraine. This link comes from The Express but is published elsewhere. The sheer weirdness of the image, vehicles still in sitting duck formation, is striking.

Most of the rest of the news is predictable; updates on previous articles, not much of it actually new. Also not new is the outdated Russian perspective that territory equates to victory; it doesn’t.

The Ukrainians are anything but beaten. They’re fighting effectively, and any territorial gains are pretty much irrelevant. Taking a bit of dirt at such a cost is hardly cause for celebration. If anything, they’ve taken a liability which they will then need to find a military use for, and use troops to hold. This really is amateur hour stuff.

Worthy of note – If the 7000 Russian dead figure is correct, the usual ratio of wounded to dead is about 3 to 1. That would mean 28,000 casualties out of that 200,000 in a week. This war could end in a month at that rate. If it’s half that casualty rate, it’s two months.

The only really different thing is that the scope of actual big picture confrontation between Russia and the West is adding dimensions by the minute:

President Biden’s State of the Union address yesterday was unequivocal. The US is now actively responding. US troops are being reinforced with a combat response group on standby.

The UN General Assembly has demanded Russia withdraw from Ukraine.

Large amounts of military hardware and support are being sent to Ukraine by NATO members.

Even Australia is sending military aid to Ukraine. About $70 million worth, according to reports.

Nukes? How many would you like?

Putin’s nuclear message raised the ante for the West, but maybe not the way he intended. It was exactly the worst message to send. Putin’s message turned himself into the global problem in a couple of sentences.

Combined with Russia’s truly indescribably poor performance in Ukraine, it’s a much more annoying message. So far, what Russia says and what it can actually deliver are almost diametric opposites. “Grotesque” barely covers it. The guys who can’t even be bothered to supply enough fuel for their troops want a nuclear war? This is assuming they haven’t already sold the warheads to buy vodka and Krokodil, presumably?

What the hell for? Isn’t the state of the world bad enough without some lunatics starting a nuclear war? It’s hard to imagine a more unreceptive audience for a message like that. Or is Russia feeling so insecure that it needs to raise the nuclear ghost? That seems much more likely, and much more pathetic.

The other side of the confrontation is much less ambiguous for Russia:

The “financial blockade” of Russia already seems to be already annoying the Russian people considerably. That could go on for a decade or so, given the state of the current situation in Ukraine.

Russian global trade could literally grind to a halt at this rate. Russian exports will definitely crash very hard this year. Revenue will tank, pun intended, and cash issues will be tough for most people.

Russia’s somewhat two-dimensional brand image has imploded. People can’t get away from Russian associations fast enough and far enough. Corporations are ditching Russian ventures. Even the famous meerkats from Compare the Market have been pulled.

Triggers for war

Direct confrontation or military border engagements with NATO forces could start something big. Strictly speaking, NATO isn’t part of the Ukraine conflict. That can change if so much as a single military incident occurs.

Border incursions could also be a trigger. Poland, the Baltic states, and Hungary are decidedly hostile to Russia with bad historical relationships. These are hair-trigger zones, likely to escalate quickly in any confrontation. There’s also a much higher risk of engaging with US troops in these regions.

Given the slapdash, haphazard state of Russian military operations in Ukraine:

There’s no reason to believe Russian command can make rules of engagement, let alone enforce them.

Regional Russian commanders currently famous for running a sort of meandering armored brothel will be able to manage real-time major national-level decisions? Not encouraging, is it?

Diverting forces from the Ukrainians to any sort of situation with NATO will seriously displace the various Russian rabbles to totally unrelated military deployments. Hardly the ideal military scenario, is it?

It would take at least the equivalent of the entire Ukrainian invasion force to even begin to credibly “manage” NATO engagements. That’s 50% of the entire Russian military committed to two very basic, very unwieldy, scenarios. Join the dots.

Russia is out of its depth and out of its league. The longer this hideous mess goes on, the more confrontation will work against Russia militarily and economically. This isn’t a guessing game; this is realpolitik 101.