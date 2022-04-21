Op-Ed: New book reveals how spineless and pathetic GOP leaders really are

Supporters of Donald Trump gathered outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, before violently storming the building - Copyright AFP Arif KARTONO

In a new book, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., blamed former President Donald Trump for the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot and vowed to push him out of politics before caving amid fear of retribution.

“I’ve had it with this guy,” McCarthy told a group of Republican leaders as he vowed to push Trump to “resign immediately,” according to excerpts published in The New York Times from the new book “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future” by Times reporters Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin.

“The Democrats are going to take care of the son of a bitch for us,” McConnell told two associates just days after the insurrection, referring to the effort to impeach Trump in the Democratic-led House, according to the book, CNN News reports.

McConnell was equally clear-eyed on Trump’s guilt: “If this isn’t impeachable, I don’t know what is,” he said. There was even talk that McConnell himself might vote to convict Trump in a Senate impeachment trial

The bravado of the two congressional leaders only lasted a few more days, and many of us remember why McConnell and McCarthy ended up scurrying off with their tails between their legs – Trump and his political movement.

Bastardizing the word ‘leadership’ in Washington

The NYT’s story on the confidential expressions of outrage by McConnell and McCarthy clearly illustrates the vast gulf that exists between what GOP leaders say in private about Trump and their fawning public deference to a man who said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?”

“I wish we didn’t bastardize the word ‘leadership’ in Washington,” tweeted Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill, reports Salon. “Leaders stand up when it matters. The people who get those titles in the @GOP are obedient and afraid.”

The Lincoln Project, a prominent anti-Trump group, said the report reaffirmed that McCarthy and McConnell “are, and always have been, spineless.”

Other Republicans on the leadership team also agreed that Trump deserved “swift punishment,” according to the book. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., the No. 2 Republican in the House, said it was time to consider a “post-Trump Republican House.” Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the head of the National Republican Congressional Committee, suggested that Trump should be censured.

But all the talk was nothing more than hollow words, and this is simply because several Republicans – apparently on shaky ground with their constituents – got to thinking about losing their jobs.

Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, warned that their voter base would “go ballistic” if they criticized Trump instead of Democrats. “I’m just telling you that that’s the kind of thing that we’re dealing with, with our base,” Johnson reportedly said.

As it turned out, just 10 House Republicans joined every Democrat in the House to impeach Trump. By the end of January, McCarthy was headed to Mar-a-Lago to make nice with Trump and pose for a photo of him shaking hands with the jackass.

So there you have it – the context of the book details the ineptitude, and weakness of the two-faced group of Republican lawmakers we have elected to represent us in Washington.

So, I agree that we have bastardized the meaning of the word leadership. And that is a sad footnote in our history as a nattion.

