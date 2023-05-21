Connect with us

Op-Ed: NAACP travel warning for Florida didn’t go far enough

The NAACP issued a travel advisory Saturday for the state of Florida, but the advisory left one big group of people out.
The NAACP said DeSantis’ actions are “in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon.” Source - Unknown author, Public Domain
The formal travel advisory for Florida, issued by the NAACP Board of Directors on Saturday, May 20, 2023, states:

“Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

“On a seeming quest to silence African-American voices, the Governor and the State of Florida have shown that African Americans are not welcome in the State of Florida.”

The travel advisory comes in “direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools,” the statement added.

On May 17, 2023, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) issued a travel alert warning immigrants to stay clear of Florida. It also announced that it may take legal action against the state in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most recent crackdown on immigration.

LULAC’s advisory comes after Gov. DeSantis Signed Senate Bill 1718 into law on May 10. The new law mandates that hospitals and health clinics check the legal status of patients before treating them and prevents the hiring of undocumented immigrants by Florida businesses.

“The Biden Border Crisis has wreaked havoc across the United States and has put Americans in danger,” said DeSantis. “In Florida, we will not stand idly by while the federal government abandons its lawful duties to protect our country.”

Other organizations representing marginalized groups in the state, including the Florida immigrant coalition and the LGBTQ civil rights group have also issued similar advisories, according to ABC 11 News.

Travel Advisory for White Americans

I’ll just come out and be quite blunt about this DeSantis fiasco. I think the NAACP, LULAC, and any other special interest groups have not gone far enough in their travel advisories.

As an American citizen and someone that believes in equal justice for all, I am issuing a travel warning for Florida to all White Americans.

I do this because I am fed up with reading and listening to Ron DeSantis’ fear-mongering and racially biased statements to the public. I cannot – in my wildest dreams – imagine raising a child up in Florida.

As for education, De Santis has set back the institution of learning by at least a century, or maybe more. This country has a remarkable history, albeit one fraught with racism, bigotry, and yet, a whole lot of remarkable events.

But good or bad, it is our history and we need to recognize and learn from it. Gov. DeSantis wants us to remain bigoted and racist, and that is what his presidency – God forbid – will give the American people.

Disclaimer
The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

